Treasury Yields Fall as Economic Data Disappoints

Summary: Treasury yields experienced a decline as new economic data painted a mixed picture of the US economy. Unit labor costs fell more than expected, while productivity increased. Additionally, private payrolls were lower than anticipated. Uncertainty regarding interest rates remains as the Federal Reserve’s next meeting approaches.

Investors analyzed various economic indicators on Wednesday, causing Treasury yields to fall. Unit labor costs, a measure of wages to output, decreased 1.2% in the third quarter, surpassing the initial estimate of -0.8%. This data was also lower than the -0.9% forecast Dow Jones. On the other hand, productivity, measured output per hour, rose 5.2%, higher than the initial estimate of 4.7% and the Dow Jones expectation of 4.9%.

Furthermore, the ADP data released on Wednesday indicated a cooling job market. Private payrolls in November increased 103,000, falling short of the Dow Jones estimate of 128,000. The disappointing figures added to concerns about the state of the labor market.

Treasury yields had already experienced a drop on Tuesday due to lower-than-expected JOLTs job openings data for October. The figures indicated a decrease of 617,000 job openings, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 9.4 million.

Investors are now eagerly awaiting the November jobs report, which is scheduled for release on Friday. Economists surveyed Dow Jones anticipate an addition of 190,000 payrolls, which will give further insights into the Federal Reserve’s decision regarding interest rates.

As uncertainty lingers surrounding interest rates, which were raised the Federal Reserve earlier in 2022 to curb inflation, investors remain cautious. While the Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged in its upcoming meeting, there is little clarity on the duration of elevated rates. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently stated that it is too early to speculate about rate cuts and did not rule out the possibility of further rate hikes.