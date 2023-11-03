Discovering Hidden Gems on Netflix: Unconventional Cult Movies Worth Watching

Netflix is known for its vast catalog of movies, but sometimes hidden gems can be found in the most unexpected places. While the horror, sci-fi, and indie categories are well represented, the “cult” section often feels like a mishmash of genres. However, if you dig deeper, you’ll find some unconventional cult movies that are worth your time. We’ve curated a list of ten films, five recommended Netflix and five found elsewhere on the streaming platform, that deserve your attention.

1. “The Sentinel” (1977): This high-fashion horror film follows a model moving into a peculiar Brooklyn apartment building hiding a demonic secret.

2. “Snowpiercer” (2014): A dystopian sci-fi tale set in a climate-change-ravaged world, starring Chris Evans and directed Bong Joon-ho, the visionary behind the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

3. “This Is the End” (2013): Picture yourself attending a disastrous Hollywood party at James Franco’s place when the apocalypse strikes. This hilarious doomsday comedy features an ensemble cast playing satirical versions of themselves.

4. “Field of Dreams” (1989): Kevin Costner stars in this heartwarming fantasy about second chances and heeding mysterious voices urging the construction of sports fields in one’s backyard.

5. “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975): A timeless and quotable comedy classic, this film transports audiences to the absurd and hilarious world of King Arthur and his knights.

In addition to the Netflix picks, we also found other hidden cult treasures:

6. “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (2017): From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, this unconventional drama-thriller-horror-nightmare explores the menacing relationship between a family and a disturbed teenager.

7. “The Strangers” (2008): Liv Tyler stars in this spine-chilling home-invasion horror, which spawned a sequel and an upcoming trilogy.

8. “Creep” (2014): Brace yourself for a found-footage terror as boundaries are pushed to the limit in this unsettling exploration deep in the woods.

9. “Dredd” (2012): Karl Urban delivers a gritty performance in this action-packed adaptation of the beloved comic Judge Dredd, gaining cult status through its loyal fanbase.

10. “Drag Me to Hell” (2009): Sam Raimi, known for directing the Spider-Man trilogy, returns to horror with this thrilling and hilarious supernatural tale fueled recession fears.

These unconventional and diverse cult movies provide a fresh perspective and offer something unique for film enthusiasts seeking extraordinary stories that may have slipped under the radar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes a movie a cult film?

A: Cult films typically have a dedicated and passionate following. They often defy mainstream conventions, tackle unconventional themes, or are overlooked upon release but later gain a fervent fanbase.

Q: Are cult movies usually well-known?

A: Not necessarily. Cult movies can range from obscure underground films to cult classics that have gained mainstream recognition over time.

Q: Where can I find more cult movies?

A: Apart from Netflix, other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and dedicated cult movie websites are excellent sources for discovering more unconventional films.

Q: Are all cult movies horror films?

A: No, cult movies span multiple genres, including horror, sci-fi, comedy, drama, and more. The cult designation often arises from their unique storytelling, unconventional style, or fervent fan following.

Sources:

– Netflix

– IMDb