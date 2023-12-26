Celebrity Flirting Fails: When the Stars Missed the Mark

Flirting can be a tricky art, even for celebrities. Despite their fame and success, they sometimes find themselves in awkward situations when trying to make a move on their crush. Here are some cringe-worthy flirting fails from the world of Hollywood.

1. Rachel Bilson’s Justin Timberlake Mishap

Long before Justin Timberlake married Jessica Biel, Rachel Bilson found herself “obsessed” with the singer. At a party where they both happened to be, Rachel attempted to flirt with Justin. However, her friend, Olivia Allen, unintentionally sabotaged her efforts sitting between them after getting a little too drunk. Talk about bad timing!

2. Chris Rock and the “Uncle Zone”

When comedian Chris Rock met Rihanna, he thought he would try his hand at flirting with her. Unfortunately for him, Rihanna didn’t see him as a potential romantic partner and instead put him firmly in the “uncle zone.” Chris chuckled about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show, admitting that he underestimated his age and realized he wasn’t as young as he thought.

3. Jennifer Lawrence’s Larry David Letdown

At Amy Schumer’s wedding in 2018, Jennifer Lawrence had her sights set on comedian Larry David. Throughout the night, she tried to flirt with him, but it was a one-sided affair. Later, Lawrence confessed during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that her infatuation with David was not reciprocated. Sometimes the object of our affection just doesn’t feel the same way.

4. Tiffany Haddish’s Leonardo DiCaprio Proposal

Tiffany Haddish had a bold move prepared when she encountered Leonardo DiCaprio. She asked him if he would “let her hit that,” but DiCaprio took it as a joke. Haddish insisted she was serious, even specifying that she wanted to do it with him as his character from “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” The Oscar-winning actor couldn’t help but laugh, leaving Haddish’s proposition unanswered.

5. Nicole Kidman’s Misunderstood Meetup

Nicole Kidman once had a crush on Jimmy Fallon, and a mutual friend arranged for them to hang out. However, Kidman assumed it was a date, while Fallon had no idea about her romantic interest. The awkward encounter consisted of Fallon barely speaking and playing video games. Years later, Kidman revealed the misunderstanding on The Tonight Show, jokingly questioning if Fallon might be gay.

Flirting may be the stuff of dreams for many, but even celebrities have their fair share of mishaps. These stories prove that even in the glamorous world of Hollywood, romance doesn’t always go according to plan.