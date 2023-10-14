Tearribles: The Toy for Destructive Dogs

Tearribles, a small business founded a dog owner, offers a unique toy specifically designed for dogs with a strong urge to shred things. The idea behind Tearribles came from the owner’s need to find a toy that her dog could destroy repeatedly, providing a safe and satisfying outlet for their destructive behavior.

Customers have been raving about Tearribles, hailing it as a worthwhile investment. One satisfied customer, Alyssa S., shared her experience, stating that her dog, Charlotte, immediately fell in love with the Tearrible. Despite ripping off one arm, Charlotte couldn’t get enough of the toy. She played with it for over an hour on the first day and even tried to retrieve it from the dresser the next morning. Although some Velcro inside the ears had been torn out, the toy still held together when reconstructed.

Tearribles is available in three sizes, with or without a squeaker, and in various styles and colors. The price starts at $14.99, which some may consider steep for a dog toy. However, customers believe that the Tearrible is well worth the investment due to its durability and ability to satisfy the shredding needs of dogs.

If you have a dog with destructive tendencies and are tired of constantly replacing torn toys, Tearribles may be the solution for you. Give your furry friend a safe and enjoyable way to indulge in their shredding instincts with Tearribles.

