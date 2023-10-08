Top 10 Startups in Indonesia for 2023 According to LinkedIn

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has released its list of the top 10 startups in Indonesia for 2023. This list can serve as a reference to learn more about each company. According to LinkedIn, these 10 companies have experienced rapid growth and have garnered attention amidst economic uncertainty. They have also been successful in attracting investors and top talent.

The top 10 startups in Indonesia come from various industries, including agritech, e-commerce, and startups supporting the development of digitalization for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

DELOS

DELOS is an aquaculture startup founded in 2019. With a focus on technology, modernization, and the management of marine cultivation industries, DELOS targets the shrimp farming segment in Indonesia.

MySkill

MySkill is an education-focused startup that provides a platform for learning and skills development for young Indonesian workers looking to kickstart their careers. Established in 2021, MySkill offers various learning options, such as e-learning, bootcamps, and mentoring.

Evermos

Founded in 2018, Evermos is an e-commerce platform that caters to MSMEs. It provides a sharia-based marketplace with a guarantee of halal products. Evermos also acts as a connection between MSMEs, resellers, and customers.

Populix

Populix is a research service platform that offers data collection and consumer research. Founded in 2018, Populix helps companies analyze markets, understand customer needs, and make data-driven decisions.

Prixa.ai

Prixa.ai, established in 2019, focuses on healthcare management based on big data and AI. It offers services such as symptom checking, teleconsultation, laboratory tests, and health-related content.

Aplikasi Super

Aplikasi Super is a social commerce startup that aims to connect large suppliers with agents and small stores in Indonesia. It facilitates easier access to daily necessities and groceries, particularly in smaller cities and remote areas of Indonesia.

Kargo Tecnologies

Kargo Tecnologies, founded in 2018, is an e-commerce startup that serves as a logistic marketplace connecting shippers with trucking companies in Indonesia.

Sinbad

Sinbad, established in 2018, is a B2B commerce startup that directly connects manufacturers or distributors with retail store owners.

Chickin Indonesia

Chickin Indonesia, a startup focused on farming, was founded in 2020. It provides IoT-based solutions and farm management to help increase the productivity of poultry farmers. Additionally, Chickin assists in selling poultry to industrial buyers in Indonesia.

Otoklix

Otoklix, established in 2019, focuses on after-sales services and car maintenance in Indonesia. The services offered include booking services, recommendations for workshops, and technological support for workshop owners.

These top 10 startups in Indonesia showcase the country’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and their contributions to various industries.

