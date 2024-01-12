10 Celebrities Who Have Amassed Incredible Wealth

Celebrities are not only renowned for their talent and popularity but also for their massive fortunes. While the reasons for their celebrity status may vary, one thing is for certain – they are incredibly wealthy. Let’s take a look at some of the richest celebrities in the world.

1. MacKenzie Scott – $36 billion (around £31 billion)

MacKenzie Scott, a highly successful American novelist, philanthropist, and activist, has a staggering net worth of $36 billion (around £31 billion). Even though she generously donated $6 billion (around £5 billion) to charity in 2020, she remains one of the wealthiest individuals globally. As the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, she has played a significant role in her own achievements.

2. Jami Gertz – $8 billion (around £6 billion)

Actress and philanthropist Jami Gertz has accumulated a remarkable net worth of $8 billion (around £6 billion). Known for her early roles in movies like Crossroads and Twister, she has also made a fortune as the part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team. Jami and her husband Tony Ressler have successfully built their wealth through diverse ventures.

3. Steven Spielberg – $8 billion (around £6 billion)

Renowned director Steven Spielberg, famous for movies like Jaws and The Fabelmans, boasts a reported net worth of $8 billion (around £6 billion). With a career spanning over five decades, Spielberg has become an iconic figure in the film industry. His talent and business acumen have propelled him to unrivaled financial success.

4. George Lucas – $7 billion (around £5.5 billion)

While George Lucas, the mastermind behind the Star Wars franchise, may no longer hold the title of the world’s richest celebrity, his fortune remains substantial. With a reported net worth of $7 billion (around £5.5 billion), Lucas continues to enjoy an opulent lifestyle thanks to his enduringly popular creations.

These celebrities have not only made a name for themselves in their respective fields but have also accumulated vast wealth along the way. Their stories serve as a reminder of the immense possibilities that exist for those who reach the pinnacle of fame and success. While their fortunes may fluctuate, their legacies will continue to inspire future generations to dream big.