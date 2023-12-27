Top 10 Celebrities Who Rocked Bold and Edgy Looks in 2021

Summary: From extravagant costumes to daring makeup choices, these 10 celebrities left an unforgettable mark with their bold and edgy looks in 2021. Let’s take a closer look at their fearless fashion statements.

1. Doja Cat: Known for setting trends, Doja Cat appeared at a gala dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s pet cat, Choupette. Her commitment to the look was evident in her prosthetically enhanced features.

2. Megan Fox: Halloween is a time for Megan Fox to shine, and she did not disappoint. Dressing up as a character from “Kill Bill,” she received some backlash but certainly made a lasting impression.

3. Sonam Kapoor: Always serving looks, Sonam Kapoor channeled Morticia Adams with her intense McQueen outfit and matching makeup, capturing everyone’s attention.

4. Lady Gaga: The iconic Lady Gaga rocked a bold ’80s glam look, with thick eyeliner, blush, and a neon red glossy lip. She proved that sometimes, more is more!

5. Sobhita Dhulipala: Showing us that she can turn heads just like her character in “Made In Heaven,” Sobhita stunned with gel-styled hair, a classic red lip, and dramatic contouring.

6. Maisie Williams: The “Game of Thrones” actress wowed with her coquettecore hair accessories and gothic bold dark lips, showcasing her unique sense of style.

7. Paloma Elsesser: As the “Model of the Year,” Paloma wowed at the British Fashion Awards with her edgy look, featuring micro bangs, angled brows, and ’90s glossy brown lips.

8. Priyanka Chopra: Never one to shy away from adventurous fashion choices, Priyanka stunned in a dramatic blue dress, paired with luminous skin and awe-inspiring smoky eyes.

9. Sydney Sweeney: Celebrating her 26th birthday with an ’80s prom theme, Sydney stole the show with a satin pink mini dress, oversized rose shoulder puffs, and a fabulous retro hairstyle.

10. Emma Chamberlain: The YouTube sensation and fashion icon wowed with her bewitching blue-green eyeshadow and concealed brows, contributing to the upcoming frosted blue eyeshadow trend.

In conclusion, these celebrities embraced their fearless selves and made bold fashion statements in 2021. Whether it was through extravagant costumes, daring makeup choices, or unique hairstyles, these stars proved that pushing boundaries and taking risks in fashion can truly pay off.