New Thriller Series Takes Readers on a Pulse-Pounding Journey

Get ready, mystery enthusiasts! The holiday season is here, and it brings with it an electrifying new thriller series that is bound to captivate readers everywhere. Set in various mesmerizing locations around the globe, this contemporary fiction promises heart-stopping suspense, thrilling action, and unforgettable characters.

One of the standout novels in this series is “Resurrection Walk” the acclaimed author Michael Connelly. In this gripping tale, Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller finds himself representing a woman who claims to have been wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of her husband, a sheriff’s deputy. As Haller and his half brother, retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch, delve deeper into the case, they quickly unravel a sinister plot that aims to obstruct their search for the truth.

From the gritty streets to the hallowed halls of the courtroom, Connelly masterfully weaves a narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. With his 38th novel, he proves once again why he is a beloved author in the genre. Fans of the well-crafted characters and intricate plotlines in the Bosch universe will not be disappointed.

FAQ:

Q: How many books are in the series?

A: The article does not mention the number of books in the series. Unfortunately, there is not enough information provided to answer this question.

Q: Is “Resurrection Walk” the first book in the series?

A: The article does not mention if “Resurrection Walk” is the first book in the series. However, based on the information provided, it appears to be a standalone novel within the broader series.

Q: When was “Resurrection Walk” released?

A: “Resurrection Walk” was released on November 7th, according to the article.

Q: Where can I purchase “Resurrection Walk”?

A: We do not have information on where to purchase “Resurrection Walk.” However, it is likely available at various online retailers and local bookstores.