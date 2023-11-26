10 Exciting Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2023

The month of December is synonymous with cozy nights spent watching movies with loved ones. Fortunately, Netflix is bringing a fantastic lineup of new films to add to your binge-watching list. From psychological thrillers to comedies to animated gems, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into the must-see movies arriving on Netflix this December!

1. Black Swan

Netflix streaming date: December 1st

Experience the gripping and trippy psychological horror of Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan. Natalie Portman delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as a ballet dancer pushing herself to the edge in search of stardom, only to face an inevitable downfall.

2. LA Confidential

Netflix streaming date: December 1st

Based on James Ellroy’s novel, LA Confidential is a thrilling noir crime drama that uncovers corruption within the Los Angeles police department and Hollywood. Stellar performances from Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kim Basinger make this a must-watch.

3. Blockers

Netflix streaming date: December 1st

For a fun and breezy comedy, look no further than Blockers. Join three overprotective parents, played John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz, as they hilariously attempt to prevent their teenage daughters from fulfilling a prom night pact.

4. May December

Netflix streaming date: December 1st

Natalie Portman shines once again in May December. This thought-provoking film explores a taboo relationship based on a real-life scandal. As an actress investigates the past of a couple involved in a controversial romance, their marriage faces strain and turmoil.

5. Boyz n the Hood

Netflix streaming date: December 1st

A groundbreaking coming-of-age drama, Boyz n the Hood delves into the lives of three young men navigating the challenges of adulthood in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood. This powerful film still resonates today for its portrayal of economic limitations and gang violence.

6. Insidious

Netflix streaming date: December 1st

Prepare to be spooked in James Wan’s Insidious. Follow a couple’s terrifying journey as they seek help for their comatose son, unraveling supernatural horrors along the way. This film will make you jump and keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Netflix streaming date: December 3rd

Say goodbye to the disappointing ’90s adaptation and embrace The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With vibrant visuals, the nostalgia-inducing music of Koji Kondo, and a delightful performance from Jack Black, this film is a delightful treat for fans of the beloved video game franchise.

8. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Netflix streaming date: December 15th

After a 23-year wait, the chickens are back in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Join Mrs. Tweedy and the feathered crew for another adventure filled with wit and charm. This animated sequel promises to be a perfect Christmas family movie.

9. Maestro

Netflix streaming date: December 20th

Directed Bradley Cooper, Maestro tells the story of composer Leonard Bernstein and his passionate love affair with his wife. Expect a romance filled with emotion and captivating cinematography that pays homage to classic Hollywood filmmaking.

10. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Netflix streaming date: December 29th

Zack Snyder’s epic fantasy film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire promises mesmerizing visuals, action-packed sequences, and his signature dark tone. Get ready for a thrilling adventure inspired ’80s fantasy classics.

Get your popcorn ready and immerse yourself in these captivating movies coming to Netflix this December. From award-winning performances to thrilling narratives, there’s something for every movie lover.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I request movies to be added to Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not accept direct requests from users. However, they continually update their content library with new releases and popular films based on user preferences.

2. Are these movies available in all regions?

Netflix content availability may vary depending on your geographical region. Some movies mentioned in this article might not be accessible in certain countries due to licensing agreements.

3. Can I download these movies for offline viewing?

Yes, Netflix allows users to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing. However, not all titles are available for download. Look for the download option on the movie’s detail page to see if it is downloadable.

4. Will these movies be available permanently on Netflix?

Netflix regularly updates its content library, so the availability of movies can change over time. Some movies may be available for a limited period due to licensing agreements, so it’s best to watch them while they are still streaming.