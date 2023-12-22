10 Foodie Accounts to Follow for Delicious Recipes

Social media has revolutionized the way we approach cooking and discovering new recipes. Instead of relying on old cookbooks or family traditions, food enthusiasts are now turning to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for quick and visually appealing recipe videos. If you’re looking to expand your culinary skills and find mouth-watering tips, here are ten top-tier accounts you should be following:

1. The Adventurous Foodie – @karadenizli.maceraci

For stunning outdoor cooking videos set against breathtaking landscapes, follow Karadenizli Maceraci. This Turkish food influencer not only showcases delicious food but also captures the rugged spirit of adventure.

2. The Student’s Guide – @mob

If you’re new to cooking or a student on a budget, @mob is the perfect account for you. They share fuss-free recipes and quick tips, making it easy for beginners to whip up tasty meals.

3. Pastry Perfection – @ninametayer

Learn the art of pastry-making from Nina Métayer, the officially anointed World’s Best Pastry Chef. Her YouTube channel offers an insider’s view of French dessert delicacies and classic pastry recipes.

4. Air Fryer Magic – @boredoflunch

If you love your air fryer, @boredoflunch is a must-follow account. Nathan Anthony, also known as the “Air Fryer King,” shares simple yet scrumptious recipes that showcase the incredible prowess of this kitchen gadget.

5. Middle Eastern Delights – @noorishbynoor

Chef Noor Murad shares her expertise and creations inspired Arabic, Persian, and Indian flavors on her Instagram page. Her Middle Eastern breakfast plate featuring a crispy garlic crumble is a must-try.

6. Italian Cooking Delights – @vincenzosplate

For an authentic education in Italian cooking, follow Vincenzo Prosperi. He shares traditional techniques and recipes passed down from his grandmother, including a mouthwatering authentic bolognese sauce.

7. Salad Inspiration – @saladforpresident

Salads can be exciting, and @saladforpresident proves it. Julia Sherman, an Italian photographer and food writer, celebrates the art of making salads. Her platform is a vibrant exploration of creative and delicious salad recipes.

8. ASMR Cooking – @zachchoi

Zach Choi’s account is a feast for the senses. With over 9 million followers, he creates ASMR cooking videos that offer both visual and auditory satisfaction. Learn simple comfort food recipes while experiencing the satisfying sounds of cooking.

9. Cinematic Culinary Experience – @sophia_roe

If you appreciate beautiful visuals and groovy vibes, Sophia Roe’s social media is a treat. Her use of filmic angles and natural light transforms each food tutorial into a cinematic masterpiece, featuring a diverse range of vegetarian dishes.

10. The Comforting Chef – @oldscoolkevmo

Kevmo brings a calming and wholesome presence to the cooking world. His videos feature no-nonsense, hearty recipes that are perfect for those seeking comfort in the kitchen. Beyond cooking, he uses his platform to raise awareness about his battle with stage 4 cancer.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, these ten foodie accounts offer a wide variety of recipes and culinary inspiration. Follow them to enhance your cooking skills and discover delicious meals that will impress your friends and family.