Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Prime Video

Hispanic Heritage Month may be from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and honor the culture all year round. One of the best ways to show your support is educating yourself on the culture and history. Prime Video offers a wide range of movies to help you do just that.

If you’re a fan of Latin music, you can start indulging in the music of Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers like Bad Bunny. To delve deeper into Hispanic culture, Prime Video has a variety of movies that spotlight the talent of Hispanic actors and actresses.

One of the featured films on Prime Video is “A Million Miles Away,” which tells the inspiring true story of José Moreno Hernández, a migrant from Mexico who works his way into becoming a crew member on a Space Shuttle mission. The film stars Michael Peña and is available to Prime members and Prime Video subscribers at no additional cost.

If you’re not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch “A Million Miles Away” and more. After the free trial period, the regular subscription price is $14.99/month (or $139 annually). Students can take advantage of the student membership plan, which offers a six-month free trial and a 50% discount. There’s also an EBT/Medicaid plan that provides a 30-day free trial and a 50% discount.

With a Prime Video membership, you’ll not only have access to a wide selection of movies, but you’ll also enjoy perks like free one-day shipping, grocery delivery, Amazon Music Unlimited, and more.

Some of the other movies to watch during Hispanic Heritage Month on Prime Video include:

“Cassandro” – Based on a true story, this film follows a gay amateur wrestler who upends the world of macho wrestling.

“Sayen” – An action-packed movie that tells the story of a Mapuche woman seeking justice for her grandmother’s murder.

“Culpa Mia” – A forbidden romance film about a girl who finds herself drawn to her stepbrother.

“Los Iniciados” – An edge-of-your-seat adventure set in a near-future where a journalist investigates a gruesome murder.

“Book of Love” – A romance film about an author who discovers his book has become a steamy erotic novel in Mexico.

“Argentina, 1985” – Based on a true story, this film follows a young prosecution team seeking justice during Argentina’s military dictatorship.

“Being the Ricardos” – Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, facing personal and professional troubles that threaten their show and marriage.

“The Book of Life” – A family-friendly option featuring the character Manolo, a bullfighter faced with a choice between family expectations and following his heart.

“Selena” – Jennifer Lopez stars in this film about the life and legacy of the famous singer Selena.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month immersing yourself in these films and learning more about the rich culture and history of the Hispanic community.

