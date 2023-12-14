Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Shows of 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Views

Netflix has had an eventful year in 2023, with the release of numerous highly anticipated shows and the continued success of existing favorites. While the streaming giant regularly updates viewers with its Top 10 shows throughout the year, this time they have gone a step further revealing the most viewed shows of the entire year so far. Although the data only covers the first half of 2023, it provides valuable insights into the popularity and impact of these shows.

Here is a comprehensive list of the 10 most-watched Netflix shows in the first half of 2023:

1. “The Night Agent Season 1” – This Netflix original takes the top spot with over 812,100,000 hours of view time. The gripping series follows an FBI agent who becomes entangled in a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

2. “Ginny and Georgia Season 2” – The second season of this beloved show garnered 665,100,000 hours of views. It tells the story of teenage Ginny and her family’s quest to settle down in a picturesque New England town.

3. “The Glory Season 1” – Although technically premiered in 2022, this K-drama gained immense popularity in 2023, accumulating 622,800,000 viewership hours. It revolves around a high school student who finds a new purpose in life after enduring relentless bullying.

4. “Wednesday Season 1” – Despite being more than a year old, “Wednesday” remains one of Netflix’s biggest hits, amassing an impressive 507,700,000 views. The dark gothic drama follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates an academy, her psychic abilities, and a decades-old mystery.

5. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Season 1” – A spinoff of the immensely popular “Bridgerton,” this series gained a staggering 503,000,000 hours of view time. It delves into the epic love story of Queen Charlotte and King George of England.

6. “You Season 4” – The fourth season of “You” captivated audiences with its intense storyline, accumulating approximately 440,600,000 view hours. The series revolves around a charming but dangerously obsessive protagonist and his insidious ways of inserting himself into others’ lives.

7. “La Reina del Sur Season 3” – As Netflix’s top Spanish-language telenovela, “La Reina del Sur” managed to attract 429,600,000 hours of global view time. The show follows Teresa Mendoza as she transforms from a naive woman to the leader of a drug cartel.

8. “Outer Banks Season 3” – The third season of “Outer Banks” became a surprise hit, accumulating 402,500,000 hours of view time. It takes viewers on a thrilling treasure-hunting adventure driven a teenager’s quest to find his father.

9. “FUBAR Season 1” – The inclusion of Arnold Schwarzenegger as a nearly-retired CIA agent contributed to this show’s success, generating an astounding 302,100,000 views since its February premiere. It revolves around a CIA operative forced to return to the field for one last mission after uncovering a family secret.

10. “Manifest Season 4” – Rounding off the list is the fourth season of “Manifest,” which premiered in June and garnered approximately 262,600,000 views globally. The show explores the lives of 191 passengers from a plane who must readjust to society after being presumed dead.

These statistics only cover the first half of 2023, and viewers can look forward to the second-half data soon. With these record-breaking views, it is clear that Netflix continues to captivate audiences with its diverse and compelling content.