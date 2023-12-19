10 Riskiest Cut-Out Outfits Worn Celebrities

Summary: Celebrities are known for taking fashion risks, especially when it comes to showing off their skin. Cut-out outfits have been a popular choice among celebrities, adding a touch of sensuality to their looks. Here is a closer look at some of the riskiest cut-out fits worn famous figures.

1. Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian turned heads at the Met Gala with a Schiaparelli design adorned with 50,000 freshwater pearls, covering her assets with a bold cut-out.

2. Camilla Mendes: At Armani’s “One Night Only” runway event, Camilla Mendes rocked a black outfit featuring a round beaded neckline over a sheer nude background and dramatic cut-away bodice.

3. Irina Shayk: Irina Shayk made a statement at the Cannes Film Festival with her monochromatic leather ensemble, featuring a low-waist mermaid-cut skirt and a barely-there crisscross bandeau top.

4. Rita Ora: Rita Ora broke the stereotype of cut-out dresses at the Met Gala, wearing a black gown with mesh detailing and daring cut-outs that left little to the imagination.

5. Jodie Turner-Smith: Jodie Turner-Smith stunned at the Vogue World: London event in a black ensemble with bow-like detailing, cut-outs along the waist, and fierce vibes.

6. Lil Nas X: Lil Nas X walked the MTV VMAs red carpet in a three-piece ensemble with a small torsi cut-out and an asymmetrical thigh-high slit, showcasing his unique style.

7. Bella Thorne: Bella Thorne wowed at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show in a black turtleneck dress with wide waist cut-outs and a round ornament accentuating her underbust.

8. Sara Sampaio: Sara Sampaio made a bold statement at the same fashion show, donning a black gown with multiple cut-outs supported ornate round accessories.

9. Iggy Azalea: Iggy Azalea caught attention at the Tory Burch Fashion Show with a little black midi dress featuring dramatic cut-outs on the torso, adding an edgy touch to her look.

10. Kara Del Toro: Kara Del Toro showcased a simple yet eye-catching style at the screening of Outer Banks Season 3, wearing a white one-shoulder maxi gown with waist cut-outs.

These celebrities prove that cut-out outfits can be daring and stylish, allowing them to express their individuality and confidence on the red carpet.