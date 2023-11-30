Unlikely Celebrity Couples That Actually Happened

Twitter is often abuzz with discussions about random celebrity couples that people can’t seem to forget. While some of these pairings may seem slightly unexpected, many of them are not as random as they appear. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi? They worked together and are both attractive. Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas? They were teenage Disney stars. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield? Co-stars falling in love is not uncommon in Hollywood. But what about the truly random celebrity couples that went under the radar? Let’s dig deeper into some of these surprising pairs.

Seth McFarlane and Emilia Clarke

In 2012, “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke had a brief relationship with Seth McFarlane, the creator of “Family Guy.” Despite the significant age difference and the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they were an unexpected duo.

Ashley Olsen and Lance Armstrong

In 2007, Ashley Olsen, the famous Olsen twin, was briefly involved with former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong. Despite the concerns raised about the age difference, it was ultimately Armstrong’s own actions that overshadowed their relationship.

Naya Rivera and David Spade

In 2017, “Glee” star Naya Rivera caused a stir when she started dating comedian David Spade. The couple’s unlikely pairing surprised many, but their romance was short-lived and came to an end after a few months.

Serena Williams and Brett Ratner

During 2004-2005, tennis legend Serena Williams found herself in an unexpected relationship with film director Brett Ratner. This unexpected union shocked many, but fortunately, Williams broke free from the disgraced Ratner and found happiness elsewhere.

Glenn Close and Woody Harrelson

In 1991, acclaimed actress Glenn Close and “Cheers” star Woody Harrelson were an item. The stark contrast in their personalities and careers made this coupling particularly unusual.

Carmen Electra and Simon Cowell

In 2012, model and actress Carmen Electra briefly dated Simon Cowell, the famous music producer and television personality. Their relationship took an unexpected turn when Electra caught Cowell in bed with his now-wife. Talk about a dramatic twist!

Cher and Tom Cruise

The love affair between Cher and Tom Cruise is a great example of a truly random celebrity couple. These two Hollywood icons began dating in 1985 when Cruise was just starting out. Cher has since ranked Cruise as one of her top five lovers, despite their contrasting views on Scientology.

Steve Martin and Anne Heche

Actor Steve Martin’s dating history reveals some surprising relationships. From his relationship with Karen Carpenter to Anne Heche, Martin’s choices were unexpected. Heche, who passed away last year, ultimately ended their relationship, stating that it didn’t align with her long-term goals.

Bethenny Frankel and Eric Stonestreet

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel and “Modern Family” actor Eric Stonestreet had a brief romance in 2015. Although they decided to remain friends, their coupling was definitely unexpected.

Bill Murray and Kelis

Bill Murray and Kelis, the singer known for her hit song “Milkshake,” briefly dated in 2023. This unlikely pairing surprised many and left people wondering about the story behind their connection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are these celebrity couples confirmed?

Yes, these celebrity couples were confirmed reputable sources and were public knowledge during their time together.

Why are these couples considered random?

These couples are deemed random because of the unexpected nature of their relationships. They came from different backgrounds, had significant age differences, or had unique circumstances surrounding their pairings.

Did any of these couples last long-term?

No, most of these relationships were short-lived and eventually ended in breakups or parting ways amicably.

Are there any other surprising celebrity couples?

Yes, the world of celebrity relationships is full of surprises. There are countless other unlikely and unexpected pairings throughout history that continue to fascinate fans.