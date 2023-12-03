New Social Media Trend: THE BOYZ Members Join Instagram

In a surprising move that has delighted fans, all but one member of popular K-pop group THE BOYZ have recently joined Instagram. While the group already has an official Instagram account, 10 individual members have now created their own personal accounts to connect with their followers on a more personal level.

Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, and Eric are the members who have taken the plunge into the world of social media. Each member has unique content to share, giving fans a glimpse into their lives behind the scenes. From photos and videos to heartfelt messages, these accounts offer an intimate look into the daily lives of these talented singers.

Interestingly, the only member not to open a personal Instagram account is Sunwoo. However, he humorously claimed ownership of the group’s account, stating, “This account is mine now,” leaving fans amused with his playful declaration.

Having individual accounts allows THE BOYZ members to engage with fans on a more personal level and express themselves creatively. It also provides a platform for them to share their interests, hobbies, and personal milestones outside of their music careers.

Fans can now follow each member of THE BOYZ on their respective Instagram accounts to stay updated with their latest posts and behind-the-scenes moments.

With their significant presence on Instagram, THE BOYZ members are sure to create more buzz and connect with fans like never before. So, remember to hit that follow button and enjoy exclusive content from your favorite members!

FAQ:

Q: Why did only one member of THE BOYZ not join Instagram?

A: While all other members created their own personal accounts, Sunwoo claimed ownership of the group’s account in a light-hearted manner, jokingly stating, “This account is mine now.”

Q: What can fans expect from the members’ Instagram accounts?

A: Fans can look forward to a variety of content, including photos, videos, heartfelt messages, and glimpses into the personal lives of the members.

Q: Will the members continue to use their group account?

A: While the group’s official account will likely still be active, the individual accounts allow members to share more personal and intimate moments with their fans.