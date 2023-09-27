Kid-Friendly Halloween Flicks to Watch on Disney+

Looking for kid-friendly movies to get into the Halloween spirit? Disney+ has a great selection of films that are spooky but not too scary. From witches and monsters to haunted houses and supernatural adventures, these movies are perfect for the whole family.

One of the most beloved Halloween movies is “Hocus Pocus” (1993), which tells the story of a new kid in town who must defeat a trio of Salem witches after accidentally reviving them. Despite the witches’ goal of preying on children, the film is more goofy than frightening, with a talking cat and a cute zombie.

Another must-watch is “Halloweentown” (1998), in which a teen and her siblings discover their witch heritage and visit a parallel-dimension town filled with friendly and menacing monsters. This Disney Channel Original Movie has become a beloved classic and has spawned three sequels.

For a musical treat, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) is a stop-motion film produced Tim Burton. It follows the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas and tries to bring it to his spooky world.

If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller, “Escape to Witch Mountain” (1975) is a great choice. Orphaned kids with special powers team up with a Winnebago-driving codger to evade villains as they make their way to a mysterious destination. This cult favorite has inspired sequels and remakes.

Other films on the list include “Mr. Boogedy” (1986), a Disney Sunday Movie about a family that moves into a haunted house, and “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971), a musical about an eccentric woman who uses witchcraft to fight against the Nazis during World War II.

For fans of animated classics, “The Black Cauldron” (1985) is a dark fantasy film that has become a cult favorite over the years. Inspired Lloyd Alexander’s novels, it features occult themes and an epic adventure.

Finally, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (2021) is a Disney+ special that combines the beloved Muppet characters with the ghost-filled theme park attraction. It proves that Muppet actors are best-suited to Haunted Mansion-adjacent narratives.

These movies are just a taste of the kid-friendly Halloween flicks you can find on Disney+. Whether you’re looking for witches, ghosts, or monsters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the spooky season.

