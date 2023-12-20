10 Secrets to Mastering Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels have quickly become a beloved feature on the popular photo and video sharing app. With its introduction in 2020, Instagram aimed to capitalize on the success of TikTok and offer users a fun and engaging way to create and share videos. In no time, Reels took off, accounting for 20% of user activity on Instagram. If you’re looking to increase your Instagram followers and make the most of Reels, we’ve got you covered with these 10 hacks you probably didn’t know about.

1. Get creative with voice filters: Experiment with voice filters on Instagram Reels to change your voiceover into a variety of fun effects. From sounding like a robot to a giant or even experiencing the “helium” effect, the possibilities are endless.

2. Enhance your videos with sound effects: Add excitement to your Instagram Reels incorporating sound effects. Simply click on the music-note icon while editing your video, select Sound Effects, and choose from a range of options like applause, cheers, or even the sound of a goat bleating.

3. Use popular templates for viral content: Instagram allows you to use templates based on successful Reels formats. Just open your camera, select Templates, and choose from a variety of engaging formats to inspire your own creations.

4. Add captivating transition effects: Make your videos stand out with Instagram’s transition effects. From warping to swirling or stretching, these effects offer a touch of magic to your Reels. Tap the Sparkle icon in create mode and follow the instructions to bring your video to life.

5. Schedule your Instagram Reels: Keep up with the fast-paced world scheduling your Instagram Reels in advance. Utilize social media management apps like Hootsuite to save your video, select your Instagram account, and schedule it for later posting.

6. Engage with viewers replying with a Reel: Take your interaction with followers to the next level responding to comments with a new Reel. Click Reply, then the camera icon, and record and post a Reel response that includes text to reply directly to the comment.

7. Harness the power of highlights: Convert your existing highlights into engaging Reels selecting the Highlight, tapping the three horizontal dots, and clicking Convert to Reel. Customize, add effects, and post to captivate your audience.

8. Find songs based on lyrics: If you can’t remember the name or artist of a song, Instagram’s audio library can help. Simply type in the lyrics in the Music Note icon in create mode, and Instagram will suggest songs that match your search.

9. Save songs for later use: Bookmark your favorite Reels songs for easy access. Swipe left on a song in the audio library and tap the Bookmark icon to save it. You can find your saved songs in the Saved tab.

10. Import your own audio: With Instagram Reels, you can now use your own audio. Tap the music-note icon in Create mode, click import, and select the video with the desired soundtrack. Instagram will extract the audio for you to create a Reel.

By implementing these insider tricks, you’ll be well on your way to creating captivating Instagram Reels and building a dedicated fan following.