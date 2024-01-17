New Celebrity Couples to Watch in 2024

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of new love, especially when it involves our favorite celebrities. As we embark on a new year, we can’t help but wonder which Hollywood couples will capture our attention in 2024. While we eagerly anticipate the unfolding romances, there are a few pairs that have already piqued our interest.

One couple that has recently gone public is Jordan Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns. From romantic date nights to exciting business ventures, these two are sure to make headlines with their love story. We can’t wait to see what adventures they embark on together throughout the year.

Another couple to keep an eye on is Monica and her new beau, Anthony. After a tumultuous relationship history, Monica seems to have found happiness once again. Their love story is still in its early stages, but we hope to see more of them together in the coming months.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are no strangers to the spotlight, and their relationship has been the talk of the town since they first appeared together. Although they announced their breakup last year, recent social media activity has fans speculating that they may have rekindled their romance. We’ll be eagerly watching to see if they make things official again.

Speaking of new couples, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have captured our attention with their unexpected pairing. Joshua’s recent divorce and his new relationship with Lupita have raised some eyebrows, but we’re intrigued to see how their love story unfolds.

Halle Bailey and DDG are another couple that has been making waves. As new parents, their relationship has faced its fair share of criticism and speculation. We’re curious to see if they can weather the storm and continue to share adorable moments with their baby boy.

As we eagerly anticipate the romantic happenings of 2024, we can’t forget about the possibility of rekindled love. Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers were once a power couple, but their relationship status remains uncertain. We’re hoping to see them back together and gracing red carpets with their undeniable chemistry.

From new love to rekindled romances, the world of celebrity couples is always full of surprises. We’re excited to see which relationships blossom, which ones withstand the test of time, and which ones capture our hearts in 2024.