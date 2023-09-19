10 Terrifying Horror Films to Stream Right Now

Looking for some frightful flicks to stream? Look no further! Here are 10 picks from Max’s selection that are sure to give you the chills.

First up is the classic film, “The Exorcist.” Even 50 years after its release, this chilling and disturbing tale of possession still has the power to terrify.

Next, we have “Evil Dead Rise,” a continuation of the beloved Evil Dead series. This time, the Necronomicon is unleashed on the residents of a run-down Los Angeles apartment building, resulting in plenty of gore galore.

If you’re in the mood for something a little more meta, check out “Cabin in the Woods.” This clever 2012 film, written Joss Whedon, pokes fun at the tropes of Evil Dead-type stories while still delivering plenty of thrills.

For a twist-filled ride, “Barbarian” is a must-watch. This surprise hit from 2022 keeps you guessing as it takes you on a journey far beyond what you initially expect.

If you’re in the mood for mind-bending horror, “Malignant” is the film for you. This 2021 tale follows a woman whose grasp on reality begins to crumble as she investigates her own bizarre past.

“Stephen King’s Silver Bullet” may not be as well-known as some other King adaptations, but it’s worth a watch. With its 1980s flair and a thrilling story about a kid defending his town from a werewolf, it’s sure to satisfy your horror cravings.

No list of horror films would be complete without a killer doll, and “Child’s Play” delivers just that. The original 1988 film introduces the iconic Chucky character and proves that he can still be terrifying.

For some claustrophobic horror, “The Descent” is a must-see. This 2005 film follows a group of women as they navigate a treacherous cave system, facing both physical and psychological terrors along the way.

If you’re willing to venture into foreign and black-and-white territory, “Eyes Without a Face” is a haunting and atmospheric choice. This 1960 film tells the story of a doctor’s quest to find a new face for his disfigured daughter.

Finally, we have “Hereditary,” a film that gained critical acclaim for its deeply unsettling story and outstanding performances. This tale of a family’s dark legacy will leave you questioning what you thought you knew about horror.

So, dim the lights and prepare to be terrified with these 10 chilling horror films. Get ready for jump scares, psychological thrills, and enough frights to keep you up at night.

Sources:

(io9, IMDb)