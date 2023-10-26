Get Spooked with These Terrifying TV Episodes

If you’re not in the mood to watch a horror movie, why not dive into a spooky TV episode instead? We’ve compiled a list of 10 bone-chilling episodes that are sure to give you the shivers. From animated delights to live-action thrills, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, turn down the lights, and prepare to be scared!

1. “The X-Files: The Post-Modern Prometheus” – This standalone episode pays homage to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and the classic 1931 film. While it has its share of unsettling moments, it also delivers an abundance of weirdness and sweetness. (Available on Hulu)

2. “Evil: Season Four (Coming Soon)” – While fans eagerly await the return of this quirky and freaky series, there are plenty of existing episodes to satisfy your craving for terror. With a plot inspired the viral “elevator game,” the team takes on a missing-person case that leads them to a building with a dark past. Brace yourself for some spine-chilling moments. (Available on Paramount+)

3. “Bob’s Burgers: Full Bars” – Join the beloved Belcher kids as they venture into a ritzy neighborhood in search of the ultimate candy haul. Little do they know, there’s a price to pay for their sweet obsession. (Available on Hulu)

4. “Rick and Morty: Total Rickall” – Summer takes on the role of a villain in this clever horror-themed episode. A Rick invention allows the family to exploit their sleeping selves, but chaos ensues when the Night Family rebels. Prepare for a hair-raising adventure. (Available on Hulu)

5. “The Greatest American Hero: The Beast in the Black” – In this episode, reluctant superhero Ralph Hinkley faces genuine fear as his partner, Bill Maxwell, becomes possessed a sinister ghost in a haunted house. Get ready for a thrilling ride. (Available on Amazon Freevee)

6. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Hush” – This Emmy-nominated episode showcases the terrifying “Gentlemen” who come to town and steal voices and rip out hearts. Brace yourself for some chilling creature design. (Available on Hulu)

7. “Doctor Who: Blink” – Featuring the iconic Weeping Angels, this episode is packed with suspense and terror. Don’t blink, or you might just regret it. (Available on BBC)

8. “Quantum Leap: The Boogieman” – Dr. Sam Beckett finds himself in a Halloween nightmare, facing off against none other than the Devil himself. This episode provides a thrilling encounter with demonic forces. (Available on Peacock)

9. “The Orville: Identity, Part 2” – Join the young Chief of Security as he faces a nightmarish array of impossible horrors on the ship. This episode is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. (Available on Hulu)

10. “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” – With countless “Treehouse of Horror” episodes to choose from, we recommend the 1993 entry featuring “The Devil and Homer Simpson,” “Terror at 5 1/2 Feet,” and “Bart Simpson’s Dracula.” Prepare for some ghoulish laughs. (Available on Disney+)

So, whether you prefer animated scares or live-action chills, these spine-tingling TV episodes are sure to satisfy your craving for horror. Get ready to be thrilled, terrified, and entertained. Happy binge-watching!

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch these spooky TV episodes?

A: The episodes mentioned in this article are available on various streaming platforms such as Hulu, Paramount+, Amazon Freevee, BBC, Peacock, and Disney+. Check out these platforms to find the episodes and enjoy your spooky binge-watching sessions.

Q: Are these episodes suitable for all ages?

A: It’s important to note that some of these episodes contain mature themes and may not be suitable for young children. We recommend exercising caution and checking the content ratings before viewing with younger audiences.