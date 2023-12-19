10 Eco-Friendly Celebrities Who Made a Difference in 2023

In 2023, several eco-friendly celebrities took center stage, inspiring the world with their sustainability projects. While it is clear that a few actors and designers alone cannot single-handedly save the planet from climate change, their influence over our behavior, consumption choices, and interests is undeniable. Here are ten green celebrities who made a significant impact in 2023 with their commitment to the environment.

1. Mark Ruffalo: Renowned actor and activist Mark Ruffalo co-founded The Solution Project, a non-profit organization that supports climate justice solutions. He also started the anti-fracking project called Water Defense, and he has been vocal about the need for action against forever chemicals.

2. Shailene Woodley: American actress Shailene Woodley joined Greenpeace in their demonstration against plastic consumption. She has long been an advocate for environmental causes and gained national attention when she was arrested for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016.

3. Natalie Portman: Actress Natalie Portman has been an advocate for sustainable living and follows a plant-based diet. She recently participated in an event organized LVMH, a French conglomerate, where they unveiled their new sustainability plan for various renowned brands.

4. Cate Blanchett: Cate Blanchett actively raises awareness about climate change and was involved in Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. She also hosts a podcast called Climate of Change, focusing on the science behind climate change. Blanchett co-founded the Proof of Concept Accelerator Program, supporting filmmakers promoting diverse perspectives.

5. Ian Somerhalder: Known for his role in The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder not only lives a planet-friendly lifestyle but also runs a regenerative farm and operates the Ian Somerhalder Foundation. He produced and narrated the documentary Common Ground on regenerative agriculture.

6. Angelina Jolie: Angelina Jolie launched Atelier Jolie, a sustainable fashion brand. The brand focuses on creativity and collaboration while considering environmental sustainability. Jolie has also been a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for over two decades, actively participating in humanitarian advocacy.

7. Stella McCartney: Renowned designer Stella McCartney continues to advocate for a more sustainable fashion industry. In her recent interview with Vogue, she shares her concerns about the current state of the fashion industry and her determination to make positive changes.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio: A known environmentalist and activist, Leonardo DiCaprio has been fighting for environmental causes for years. In 2023, he continued his efforts, raising awareness about climate change and supporting organizations dedicated to environmental conservation.

9. Emma Watson: Emma Watson has been vocal about sustainability and ethical fashion. She collaborated with various brands to promote sustainable fashion choices and advocate for ethical practices in the fashion industry.

10. Gisele Bündchen: Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has been a long-time environmental activist, using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of conservation. In 2023, she continued her efforts, supporting initiatives focused on promoting sustainable living and protecting the environment.

While these celebrities have made significant contributions to the green revolution, it is important to remember that collective action is necessary to combat climate change. Their influence, however, has undoubtedly inspired many to make more sustainable choices, contributing to a brighter and greener future.