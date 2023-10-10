WhatsApp to Block Old Operating Systems on Certain Mobile Brands

WhatsApp will be blocking a number of mobile phone brands that are still running on old operating systems. This is because the WhatsApp service cannot be used on these operating systems, including sending and receiving messages, making calls, and receiving phone calls. In order to keep up with the latest technology, WhatsApp regularly stops support for older operating systems and redirects resources to support newer ones.

The blocking will begin on October 24, and it is important for all WhatsApp users who are still using older versions of the operating system to update their device’s operating system to the latest version to avoid being blocked WhatsApp.

So, which mobile phone brands will be affected this WhatsApp blocking? According to the official WhatsApp help center, they have been reminding users to upgrade their operating systems for a long time because WhatsApp will stop supporting older versions of the operating system. Starting from October 24, 2023, only Android OS version 5.0 and newer will be supported WhatsApp. Therefore, mobile phones with Android operating systems below 4.1 and iOS 10 and 11 will be blocked.

Here is a list of mobile phone brands that will be blocked WhatsApp starting from October 24, 2023:

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy Core Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend D2 ZTE Grand Memo Sony Xperia M Lenovo A820 LG Optimus L7 Dual LG Optimus F3Q LG Optimus L4 II iPhone 5 iPhone 5C iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus

To find out the version of the operating system on your mobile phone, follow these steps:

For Android:

Go to the settings on your smartphone. Select the “About phone” option. Look for information about the Android version used on your smartphone.

To update the operating system on your mobile phone:

For Android:

Open the settings app on your phone. Tap on the “About phone” option. Tap on the “System update” or “Software update” button. Wait for the download to complete. Restart your phone.

For iOS (iPhone):

Go to Settings. Select “General”. Choose “Software Update”. Tap on “Download and Install” (enter your passcode if required, then tap install). Wait for the download process to complete. Restart your phone.

It is important to stay updated with the latest operating system to ensure the smooth functioning of WhatsApp and to avoid any disruptions in its services.

Source: Detik.com

Sources:

– Detik.com