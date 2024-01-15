10 Beauty Products Celebrities Swear By

Celebrities are often known for their flawless looks and radiant beauty. And while they may have access to luxury beauty products, some of their favorites can actually be found at your local drugstore. We’ve rounded up the top 10 cult-favorite beauty products that have received the celebrity seal of approval. Get ready to take some notes!

1. Kate Hudson: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Kate Hudson swears the hydrating Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, calling it a must-have for its amazing scent and moisturizing properties.

2. Sofia Richie: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Sofia Richie’s go-to mascara is the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. She raves about its performance, using it for her wedding weekend and everyday use.

3. Kelly Ripa: L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

To hide those pesky white roots, Kelly Ripa relies on the L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up. She claims it’s the best on the market, providing effortless coverage in no time.

4. Olivia Culpo: Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Model Olivia Culpo credits the Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for transforming her skin. She loves its pore-refining and skin-smoothing effects.

5. Martha Stewart: Lumi Glotion

Martha Stewart’s makeup artist revealed that they achieve her dewy look with the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. It’s a staple in her skincare routine.

6. Paige DeSorbo: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

The Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is a bestseller on Amazon, and reality TV star Paige DeSorbo is a big fan. She praises its affordability and performance.

7. Kyle Richards: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards swears the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches for reducing puffiness and fine lines.

8. Lisa Barlow: NYX Butter Gloss in Madeleine

The NYX Butter Gloss in Madeleine has won over Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow. She loves its perfect pinky-brown shade and non-sticky formula.

9. Jennifer Coolidge: e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Actress Jennifer Coolidge recommends the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer for long-lasting makeup. Its gel-based formula and added skincare benefits make it a favorite among makeup artists.

10. Sofia Franklyn: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Podcast host Sofia Franklyn believes that the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer can compete with high-end brands. It offers blendability, coverage, and a crease-free finish.

These celebrity-approved beauty products are worth trying out for yourself. Get ready to feel like a Hollywood star with these cult favorites.