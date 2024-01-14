11 Inspiring Celebrity Beauty Moments That Made Waves This Week

Celebrities have been making headlines this week with their stunning beauty moments that have captivated our attention. From powerful statements to glamorous looks, these stars have left a lasting impression. Let’s take a closer look at 11 of the most memorable celebrity beauty moments of the week.

FKA Twigs caused a stir with her banned Calvin Klein ad, emphasizing the importance of challenging double standards. Her bare face and radiant skin showcased her natural beauty and defiant spirit. Justine Skye and SZA joined in with messages of positivity and self-love, encouraging their followers to spread love and embrace joy.

Angela Bassett not only delivered an awe-inspiring speech but also wowed us with her bouncy curls and glowing skin. Fantasia made a statement at the Governor’s Awards with her drop-curled mullet, glamorous brows, and stunning ombré eyeshadow. These powerful looks remind us of the transformative power of beauty.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lori Harvey brought the shimmer with their captivating beauty choices. Megan’s body glitter took it to the next level, while Harvey’s dewy complexion exuded mermaid-like radiance. Teyana Taylor showed us the beauty of taking risks confidently rocking a bright-red pixie cut that only she could pull off.

These celebrity beauty moments have defined the week, inspiring us to embrace our own individuality and express ourselves with confidence. Whether it’s through powerful statements or glamorous looks, these stars have reminded us of the transformative power of beauty.

In conclusion, this week has been filled with unforgettable celebrity beauty moments that have left a lasting impact. From FKA Twigs’ powerful statement to Teyana Taylor’s bold pixie cut, these stars have shown us the beauty in embracing our uniqueness. Let these inspiring moments encourage us to express ourselves fearlessly and embrace the joy of self-care.