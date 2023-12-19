Top 10 Celebrity Beauty Brands Taking the Beauty Industry Storm in 2024

The world of beauty has seen a significant rise in celebrity beauty brands in recent years. These brands, founded famous individuals who have ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, have quickly gained popularity and made a name for themselves in the market. While some brands have come and gone, others have managed to build enduring reputations and are projected to maintain their dominance in 2024.

1) Fenty Beauty Rihanna: Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, has seen immense growth since its establishment in 2017. The brand’s 50-shade foundation range and innovative products have gained global recognition, making it one of the most successful celebrity beauty brands in the industry.

2) Rare Beauty Selena Gomez: Selena Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, has made its mark in the industry since its debut in 2020. With a remarkable Instagram following and an increasing global search volume, Rare Beauty has become a highly influential celebrity-owned beauty brand.

3) Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has gained immense popularity since its launch in 2015. Known for its iconic lip kits, the brand has amassed a large following on social media and continues to dominate the beauty industry.

4) Florence Mills Millie Bobbie Brown: Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty line, Florence Mills, has become a beloved brand among Gen-Z. With an impressive following on Instagram and TikTok, the brand has captured the attention of teenagers and aims to cater to all generations.

5) r.e.m beauty Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande’s beauty brand, r.e.m beauty, has gained significant popularity since its launch in 2021. With a unique approach to product launches and a strong presence on social media platforms, r.e.m beauty has caught the attention of beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

6) Jeffree Star Cosmetics Jeffree Star: Jeffree Star’s cosmetics brand has been a staple in the beauty industry for years. With a loyal following and a strong online presence, Jeffree Star Cosmetics continues to be a dominant player in the celebrity beauty brand landscape.

7) Supergoop Maria Sharapova: Maria Sharapova’s skincare line, Supergoop, has gained popularity for its focus on sun protection and raising awareness about skin cancer. With a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok, Supergoop is set to continue thriving as a renowned celebrity-owned beauty brand.

8) Haus Labs Lady Gaga: Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Labs, has made a mark with its vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics. With a strong partnership with Sephora and a growing online presence, Haus Labs continues to be a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts.

9) Rhode Beauty Hailey Bieber: Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode Beauty, has become known for its clean and mindful approach to beauty. With a large following on Instagram, Rhode Beauty has set new beauty trends and captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

10) Goop Gwyneth Paltrow: Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand, Goop, has established itself as a successful beauty and wellness brand. With a focus on clean and sustainable products, Goop continues to be a frontrunner in the celebrity beauty brand industry.

These enduring celebrity beauty brands have not only built their reputations from scratch but also reflect extensive research, scientific expertise, and careful consideration. With their strong online presence and loyal followings, these brands are projected to maintain their dominance in the beauty industry in 2024 and beyond.