10 Hollywood Celebrities with Jewish Roots

Many Hollywood celebrities are known for their talent and the characters they portray on screen, but often their off-screen identities and heritage are overlooked. Jewish roots run deep within Hollywood’s landscape, yet this rich lineage is often overshadowed the glitz and glamour of stardom. Here are ten celebrities who may surprise you with their Jewish heritage.

1. Adam Sandler: Known for his comedic talent, Adam Sandler proudly embraces his Jewish heritage. From attending Hebrew school to incorporating Jewish themes into his work, Sandler is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s famous Jewish stars.

2. Paul Newman: The legendary actor Paul Newman, known for his stunning blue eyes, had Jewish roots. Despite his star-studded lifestyle, Newman never lost touch with his Jewish traditions and values.

3. Winona Ryder: While not commonly associated with Judaism, Winona Ryder comes from Ashkenazi Jewish roots. Her family background is tied to the Jews of Europe who migrated to America to escape anti-Semitism.

4. Drake: The influential musician Drake draws inspiration from his Jewish heritage. Raised his Jewish mother, he continues to recognize holidays like Passover.

5. Harrison Ford: Alongside his iconic roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo, Harrison Ford also carries Jewish lineage. His maternal grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Belarus.

6. Zac Efron: Despite his heartthrob status, Zac Efron’s Jewish heritage may be a surprise. Raised in a middle-class family with Jewish roots, he acknowledges his lineage and seems proud.

7. Natalie Portman: Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman was born in Israel and raised with strong ties to her Jewish traditions. She maintains her Israeli citizenship and faith throughout her successful career.

8. Seth Rogen: Comedian Seth Rogen, known for his unique style and sense of humor, was born into a Jewish family in Vancouver. He often incorporates elements of Jewish faith in shaping his outlook and roles.

9. Jack Black: Jack Black comes from a culturally rich Jewish family background. While his comedic talent shines, he also draws influence from his Jewish heritage, occasionally incorporating nostalgic Jewish melodies into his rock music.

10. Scarlett Johansson: Scarlett Johansson, acclaimed actress and advocate, has Danish and Polish Jewish descent on her mother’s side. Despite her family’s secular approach to religion, she appreciates and recognizes the impact of her Jewish heritage.

These celebrities prove that Hollywood’s talent is not only diverse but also deeply rooted in different cultures and heritages. While their on-screen personas may captivate us, their off-screen identities add another layer of complexity to their star power.