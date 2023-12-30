The Power of Manifesting: How Celebrities Turned Their Dream Jobs into Reality

Celebrities have been known to possess the power of manifesting their dreams into reality, and a few lucky stars have experienced firsthand the success that comes with speaking their goals into existence. From landing coveted movie roles to gracing the covers of magazines, these celebrities have achieved their dream jobs harnessing the power of manifestation.

One prime example is Simu Liu, who went from being an aspiring actor to a Marvel superhero. After tweeting to Marvel about the need for an Asian American superhero in the MCU, Simu campaigned for the role of Shang-Chi on social media. To his surprise, he ultimately landed the role, and he still can’t believe his incredible journey.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas would write songs for the James Bond franchise for fun, never knowing that one day their dream would become a reality. Through years of fantasizing about writing a Bond song, they eventually got the opportunity to contribute to the No Time To Die soundtrack.

Tom Holland, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the MCU, also manifested his dream role. He expressed his desire to play Spider-Man years before being cast in the iconic role, proving that speaking your goals aloud can lead to incredible opportunities.

Kim Kardashian faced skepticism when she shared her goal of being on the cover of a fashion magazine early in her career. Despite being told it would never happen, Kim’s determination paid off when she appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Jim Carrey, a struggling comedian at the time, took manifestation to another level writing himself a check for $10 million. Years later, he earned exactly that amount for his role in The Mask 2, showing that believing in your dreams can lead to tangible results.

Lea Michele’s portrayal of Fanny Brice on Broadway’s Funny Girl was a lifelong dream. Through her performances on Glee and her unwavering passion for the role, she eventually landed the part on Broadway, solidifying her manifesting power.

These stories of celebrity manifestation highlight the incredible potential of speaking your dreams into existence. They serve as a reminder that with belief, determination, and a little bit of manifestation, anything is possible.