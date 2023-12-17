5 Celebrities Who Have Given Up on Dating

Summary: These five celebrities have decided to prioritize other aspects of their lives and have given up on dating. Whether it’s due to past experiences, a lack of interest, or a desire for fulfillment in different areas, these stars have chosen to focus on themselves, family, and friendships instead.

1. Linda Evangelista: Supermodel Linda Evangelista has decided that she no longer wants to date. After undergoing a plastic surgery procedure in 2016 that left her feeling “deformed,” she realized that she’s not interested in being with anyone anymore. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Linda shared that she doesn’t want to sleep with anybody and prefers being alone.

2. Danielle Staub: Reality TV star Danielle Staub, known for her appearances on Real Housewives of New Jersey, has had her fair share of engagements but has officially given up on dating. After her split from fiancé Oliver Maier, Danielle realized that she had been too focused on making others happy in her relationships and forgot about herself. She now wants to spend her free time at home with her two daughters and prioritize her own happiness.

3. Julie Bowen: Actress Julie Bowen ended her nearly 15-year marriage in 2018 and has since retired from dating. During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Julie stated that she’s very single and considers herself retired. She even bought herself a dog as a retirement gift, signaling her contentment with being alone.

4. Moby: Musician Moby has decided that he might be done with dating altogether. After reflecting on the pain caused his past dating experiences, as well as the hurt inflicted the dating lives of others, Moby realized that dating has been detrimental to his well-being. He now focuses on creativity, spirituality, activism, and health instead.

5. Sharon Stone: Despite her occasional ventures onto dating apps, Sharon Stone has had enough of dating. She shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she finds people to be insincere and not worth her time. Instead, she values her alone time, as well as the time spent with her children and friends. She prefers genuine connections over the insincerity and game playing that often come with dating.

While finding love may be a priority for many, these celebrities have chosen a different path. They have embraced their single lives and found fulfillment in other areas, showing that being alone can be just as rewarding as being in a relationship.