Dream Guest List for Thanksgiving 2023: 10 Latine Celebrities We’d Love to Invite

Thanksgiving 2023 is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning the guest list for the ultimate holiday celebration. While we all have those family members who are a given, why not spice things up a bit inviting some new friends? We have compiled a list of 10 amazing Latine celebrities that we’d love to have at our Thanksgiving dinner this year. These individuals have achieved great success and have become influential figures in their respective fields. Let’s take a look at our dream guest list:

1. Pedro Pascal – This talented actor has had a phenomenal 2023, with notable performances in “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.” We can’t help but admire his versatility and humor, making him a perfect addition to our dinner table.

2. Valentina – As the co-host of Drag Race Mexico, Valentina is the life of the party. Her bicultural beauty and representation of the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico are truly inspiring.

3. Xolo Maridueña – This rising star has earned a special place at the head of the table for his portrayal of a DC Comics superhero. With his own movie on the horizon, we’re excited to see where his career takes him next.

4. Young Miko – This Puerto Rican rapper and singer has made waves in the music industry. From SoundCloud uploads to collaborations with big names like Karol G and Bad Bunny, Young Miko’s talent is undeniable.

5. Jenna Ortega – Known for her breakout role in the Netflix series “Wednesday,” Ortega’s star is on the rise. We can’t wait to talk to her about her upcoming projects and see her fashion choices for our gathering.

6. Ronald Acuña Jr. – As the first player in MLB history to hit over 40 home runs and steal over 40 bases in a single season, Acuña Jr. is a force to be reckoned with. We’d love to discuss his incredible achievements and passion for the game.

FAQ:

Q: How did you choose the celebrities for your dream guest list?

A: We selected these celebrities based on their remarkable accomplishments and contributions in their respective fields throughout 2023.

Q: Are these celebrities confirmed to attend your Thanksgiving celebration?

A: Unfortunately, this dream guest list is purely hypothetical. We would love to have them at our table, but it’s all in good fun.

Q: Will there be any other guests at your Thanksgiving dinner?

A: Absolutely! In addition to these amazing Latine celebrities, we would also invite our loved ones and close friends to celebrate together.