The Top 15 Celebrity Encounters in New York State for 2023

Summary: New York State continues to attract celebrities, providing numerous opportunities for exciting encounters. Here are some of the most memorable celebrity sightings in 2023.

1. Jim Carrey – Renowned actor Jim Carrey sought relaxation and rejuvenation at Sound Healings Adirondacks, indulging in a Soundbath.

2. A-Rod – Former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez was seen enjoying his time at The Merc in Saratoga, proving that he still indulges his love for sports.

3. Jason Momoa – On November 14th, the beloved actor, Jason Momoa, graced The Colony in Woodstock, NY, delighting fans with his presence.

4. Cole Hauser – Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took a break from his role as Rip Wheeler to catch a Syracuse University men’s basketball game in January.

5. Robert Pattinson – The talented actor best known for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, savored a delicious meal at Cinnamon in Rhinebeck, NY.

6. Ben Stiller – Utica Train Station played host to famous actor Ben Stiller, who was rumored to be working on a new Apple TV series called “Severance.”

7. Bill Murray – The legendary Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, proudly watched his son, Luke Murray, coach the UCONN Huskies men’s basketball team at Albany’s MVP Arena during the NCAA tournament.

8. Ethan Hawke – Fans were thrilled to spot the “Dead Poets Society” actor at Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia, NY, as he enjoyed the latest installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

9. Eugene Levy – Pastabilities Armory Square in Syracuse attracted many celebrities, including Eugene Levy, who relished a memorable meal in April.

10. Carlos Santana – Music icon Carlos Santana delighted diners at Frank Guido’s restaurant in Kingston, NY, showcasing his love for fine cuisine.

11. Kelsey Grammer – The beloved actor surprised Belleayre Mountain Resort visitors in the Catskills when he showed up to tend bar in February.

12. Dave Portnoy – Barstool Sports’ charismatic founder, Dave Portnoy, explored Upstate New York, leaving his mark on various locations throughout the region.

13. Michael Douglas – Though not strictly in New York, Hollywood legend Michael Douglas was spotted in Pittsfield, MA, right next door to New York, where he filmed a new movie at The Rusty Anchor.

14. Jeffrey Dean Morgan – In October, Jeffrey Dean Morgan made his way to Rhinebeck, NY, spending time with a family and exploring the local attractions.

15. Various Celebrities from New York State – New York State boasts an impressive roster of celebrities born within its borders. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady, this diverse state has produced 50 renowned individuals who have contributed to the worlds of film, music, sports, and more.

As the allure of New York State continues to captivate celebrities, these encounters leave a lasting impression on fans and locals alike. Whether it’s catching a glimpse of a favorite actor or sharing a meal with a beloved musician, New York State remains a hotspot for star-studded adventures.