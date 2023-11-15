Discover the Unavoidable Books Trending on TikTok

There’s no doubt that TikTok is a treasure trove for book lovers. Whether you’re looking to share your own book recommendations or find your next read, TikTok has become a go-to platform for the bookish community. However, as you immerse yourself in the BookTok sphere, you may notice certain books appearing again and again, regardless of the content creators you follow. These books have become the current trend on TikTok, and we’re here to share them with you.

But before we dive into the list, we want to do things a little differently. We won’t include the usual suspects that you might expect, such as Colleen Hoover or Sarah J. Maas. Instead, we want to spotlight the less talked-about books that are making waves on TikTok.

It’s important to remember that these are just a few examples, and book trends on TikTok are constantly evolving. What’s popular now might be different in a month or even a week. With that said, here are some of the unavoidable books that are currently trending on TikTok:

1. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” V.E. Schwab: This enchanting tale follows Addie LaRue, a young woman who makes a Faustian bargain that grants her eternal life, but at the cost of being forgotten everyone she meets.

2. “The Song of Achilles” Madeline Miller: A beautiful retelling of the mythological love story between Patroclus and Achilles, this book explores themes of love, heroism, and fate.

3. “Mexican Gothic” Silvia Moreno-Garcia: Set in 1950s Mexico, this gothic horror novel follows Noemí Taboada as she investigates the eerie happenings at High Place, her cousin’s secluded mansion.

4. “The Vanishing Half” Brit Bennett: This critically acclaimed novel tells the story of twin sisters who choose different paths—one passing as white and the other embracing her Black heritage—and the consequences of their choices.

5. “Such a Fun Age” Kiley Reid: A thought-provoking and timely novel about race and class, “Such a Fun Age” explores the complexities of privilege and the dynamics between a young Black babysitter and her white employer.

While these books are enjoying their time in the BookTok spotlight, remember that the beauty of TikTok lies in its ever-changing nature. As you explore the platform, you’ll undoubtedly discover new and exciting books to add to your TBR pile.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are these the only books trending on BookTok?

A: No, these are just a few examples of the books currently trending on TikTok. The book trends on TikTok are constantly evolving, and there are many other books gaining popularity as well.

Q: Can you recommend some other popular books on TikTok?

A: Absolutely! While these books are currently trending, there are always new books making waves on TikTok. It’s always a good idea to explore and discover new books based on your personal preferences.

Q: How can I find more book recommendations on TikTok?

A: To find more book recommendations on TikTok, you can start following bookish creators, using book-related hashtags, or exploring the “BookTok” or “book recommendation” tags on the platform.

Q: Should I read these books just because they’re popular on TikTok?

A: It ultimately depends on your personal reading preferences. While these books have gained attention on TikTok, it’s important to choose books that genuinely interest you and align with your literary tastes.

Q: Can I trust the book recommendations on TikTok?

A: TikTok book recommendations can be a great starting point, but it’s always a good idea to read reviews, check out sample chapters, or seek recommendations from trusted sources before making a decision. Remember that everyone has different tastes in books.