The Unavoidable Books Trending on TikTok Nowadays

TikTok has become a haven for book lovers, offering a platform to share recommendations and discover new reads. However, if you’re part of the BookTok community, you’ve probably noticed a handful of books that seem to dominate your feed. These books have become impossible to avoid, appearing in videos from various content creators. Here, we delve into some of the trending books on TikTok right now.

Before we dive into the list, it’s important to note that we’ve excluded the usual suspects. You won’t find any books popular authors such as Colleen Hoover or Sarah J. Maas here. Instead, we’ve selected books that have gained significant traction on TikTok recently, offering a fresh perspective on your reading choices.

1. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” TJ Klune – This heartwarming fantasy novel has captured the attention of BookTokers with its enchanting storytelling and diverse cast of characters. It explores themes of love, acceptance, and the power of friendship.

2. “Mexican Gothic” Silvia Moreno-Garcia – Blending elements of gothic horror and historical fiction, this atmospheric tale takes readers to 1950s Mexico. It follows the journey of socialite Noemí as she uncovers dark secrets in a decaying mansion.

3. “Such a Fun Age” Kiley Reid – This thought-provoking debut novel tackles issues of race, privilege, and identity through the eyes of two compelling female characters. Its exploration of complex relationships and societal expectations has struck a chord with TikTok users.

4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” V.E. Schwab – This enchanting story weaves together themes of immortality, longing, and the pursuit of freedom. Addie LaRue makes a deal with a devil and lives a life where no one remembers her until she meets a young man who changes everything.

5. “The Poppy War” R.F. Kuang – This epic fantasy series has captivated TikTok with its sprawling world-building and immersive storytelling. It follows the journey of a girl named Rin as she discovers her own power and navigates the brutal reality of war.

These are just a few examples of the books that have taken TikTok storm recently. The platform continues to be a hub for book recommendations and discussions, constantly bringing new titles to the forefront. So, if you’re looking for your next great read, be sure to explore the vibrant book community on TikTok!

FAQ

