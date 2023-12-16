3 Delicious Ways to Cook Sweet Potatoes

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes are a simple and nutritious way to enjoy this versatile root vegetable. To prepare them, start scrubbing the sweet potatoes clean and piercing them with a fork to allow steam to escape while baking. Drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and bake them in the oven until tender and their natural sugars caramelize, creating a sweet and savory flavor. Serve them as is or add your choice of toppings, such as butter, cinnamon, brown sugar, marshmallows, or chopped nuts.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries are a delicious and healthier alternative to regular potato fries. Cut sweet potatoes into evenly sized strips or wedges, toss them in olive oil and your preferred spices, such as salt, pepper, paprika, or a touch of cinnamon. Spread them out on a baking sheet and bake until crispy and golden brown. Serve hot with your choice of dipping sauce or enjoy them on their own.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed sweet potatoes are a delightful and nutritious side dish. Peel and chop sweet potatoes into evenly sized chunks, then boil them until tender. Drain and mash them with butter, milk, salt, and pepper. Add a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, or brown sugar for added flavor, if desired. Serve as a side dish with any meal.

Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants, making them a great addition to a well-balanced diet. Whether you bake them, make fries, or mash them, sweet potatoes offer endless possibilities to elevate your culinary creations. Try these three cooking methods and savor the wonderful flavors of sweet potatoes.