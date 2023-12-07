New York: Affordable Places to Live on Social Security Benefits

Summary: Many retirees rely on Social Security as a significant portion of their income, but it is often not enough to cover the costs of living in high-cost areas. However, there are affordable cities in New York where retirees can stretch their Social Security benefits.

Retirees often find that Social Security benefits alone are not enough to support their desired standard of living in high-cost areas. According to the Social Security Administration, a significant percentage of retirees rely on Social Security for at least half of their income. For retirees looking to live in New York, finding an affordable place to stretch their Social Security benefits is crucial.

To identify the most affordable cities in New York for retirees, GOBankingRates analyzed data on cost of living and overall livability in the 100 largest cities in the state. The analysis included data from various sources, such as the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the top 10 most affordable cities in New York for retirees, based on the analysis:

10. Albany: With a population of 99,402, Albany offers relatively affordable costs of living, making it possible for retirees to cover basic monthly expenses on their Social Security checks.

9. Auburn: Known for its rich culture and history, Auburn has a population of 26,913. The city’s total monthly costs are nearly $1,000 below the average couple’s Social Security income.

8. Utica: Utica is a diverse city with over 40 nationalities and a population of 64,723. Retirees can enjoy low overall costs while indulging in the city’s famous local cuisine.

7. Schenectady: Famed for its inventions and industrial history, Schenectady has a population of 66,809. With a high livability score and low cost of living, retirees can have extra income from their Social Security checks.

6. Rotterdam: Although Rotterdam is the priciest city in the top 10, its average income and affordable costs still allow retirees to cover monthly expenses on their Social Security benefits.

5. Lockport: Home to the historic Erie Canal, Lockport is the most affordable city in the top 10. With a good livability score and a high percentage of residents over the age of 65, it’s an ideal place for retirees.

4. Cheektowaga: Popular with both young professionals and retirees, Cheektowaga offers a great nightlife and a high livability score. Retirees can cover their monthly costs while enjoying the suburb’s amenities.

3. Brighton: With the highest percentage of population over 65 in the top 10, Brighton provides a comfortable retirement for seniors. The suburb of Rochester has a high livability score and attractive rental costs.

2. Tonawanda: This suburb of Buffalo, along with its sister city North Tonawanda, has one of the highest livability scores in the state. With reasonable rental costs, it is an excellent choice for retirees.

1. North Tonawanda: Topping the list is North Tonawanda, which not only offers a high livability score but also beats Tonawanda in terms of affordability. Retirees living here can cover their monthly costs and still have money left over.

These cities in New York provide retirees with affordable living options while ensuring a good quality of life. Retirees can make the most of their Social Security benefits and enjoy their retirement years in these desirable locations.