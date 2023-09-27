Top 10 Period Dramas on Netflix to Transport You to Another Time

If you’re in the mood for something different from reality shows and reruns, Netflix has you covered with its selection of period dramas. These shows not only provide a glimpse into the past but also offer captivating storylines and brilliant performances. From the opulence of the royal court in Versailles to a young girl’s journey to becoming a chess prodigy in The Queen’s Gambit, there is something for everyone on this list.

At number 10, we have “Medici: The Magnificent” set in 15th century Florence. The series follows the Medici family as they navigate political intrigue and seek justice for their father’s murder. The stunning backdrop of Florence adds to the immersive experience.

“Versailles” comes in at number 9, taking us to the late 17th century during the construction of the Palace of Versailles. With its elaborate costumes and intricate storylines, this historical drama delves into the lives of the French nobility and the monarchy’s struggles to maintain power.

“The Empress” is a German historical drama that focuses on the story of Franz Joseph, Emperor of Austria-Hungary. The series explores themes of love and power, with a particular emphasis on strong female characters.

In “Mr. Sunshine,” set in 19th-century Hanseong, we follow the journey of a young boy born into slavery who escapes to the United States. As he returns to Korea as a US Marine Corps officer, he falls in love with an aristocrat’s granddaughter, leading to a tale of forbidden love and political unrest.

“The Queen’s Gambit” tells the story of Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy with a troubled past. Through her passion for chess, she finds solace and a sense of purpose. This miniseries beautifully captures the intensity and thrill of the game.

A spin-off of the popular show “Bridgerton,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” gives viewers a closer look at the life of Queen Charlotte. The series explores her early romance with King George and her struggles following the death of their child.

“The Crown,” set during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the British Royal family. With its wide historical scope, the series covers key moments in history and provides a fresh perspective on the monarchy.

“Call the Midwife” takes a departure from the world of royalty and focuses on the everyday heroes of East London in the late 1950s. The series follows the lives of nurses, midwives, and nuns who face challenges while delivering babies in a post-war era.

“Outlander” takes us on a time-traveling adventure, following Claire Randall as she travels between the 18th and 20th centuries. This epic tale mixes romance, history, and fantasy as Claire navigates two different worlds.

These period dramas on Netflix offer the perfect escape, transporting us to different times and places. Whether you’re a fan of historical intrigue, intense romances, or captivating storytelling, these shows have something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get ready to be swept away.

Source: All information and summaries are based on the original article from InsideHook.