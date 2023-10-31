Discover the Best of British TV Shows on Netflix

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, offering a wide array of options to cure our boredom. If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through Netflix, searching for something new and exciting to watch, look no further. We have curated a list of the top 10 British TV shows that are available now. Get ready to dive into a world of captivating storytelling, thrilling mysteries, and unforgettable characters.

1. “Black Mirror” (2011–)

Delve into the twisted and thought-provoking world of “Black Mirror.” Created Charlie Brooker, this anthology series explores the dark side of technology and society. Each episode presents a unique and often unsettling story that challenges our perception of reality. Brace yourself for mind-bending twists and outstanding performances from the talented cast.

2. “Bodies” (2023)

Prepare for a gripping and mysterious journey with “Bodies.” Starring the legendary Stephen Graham, this Netflix miniseries takes place across four different timelines, where four detectives are perplexed the same question: Who is the killer? Unravel the secrets behind a murder that repeats itself across different periods of time in this engrossing sci-fi thriller.

3. “Beckham” (2023)

Experience the captivating life of David Beckham in this revealing documentary. Explore the legendary footballer’s career, his relationship with Spice Girl Victoria, and the headlines that have followed him throughout his life. With scandal, sports, and the charm of the Spice Girls, “Beckham” offers a unique and intimate look at one of the world’s most iconic figures.

4. “Sex Education” (2019–2023)

Step into the world of British teens with “Sex Education.” This hilarious and heartfelt series follows an awkward teenager who becomes a sex therapist at his high school, following in his mother’s footsteps. With a phenomenal cast and plenty of cringe-worthy situations, “Sex Education” will make you laugh, cry, and fall in love with its irresistible characters.

5. “Bodyguard” (2018–)

Immerse yourself in the intense world of “Bodyguard.” Starring Richard Madden, this British thriller follows war veteran David Budd as he is assigned to protect a controversial political figure. Passion, drama, and action unfold as secrets are revealed, making it the perfect show for late-night Netflix watch parties.

6. “The Crown” (2016–2023)

Indulge your fascination with history and the British royal family with “The Crown.” This critically acclaimed series takes us behind the scenes of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, offering insights into the challenges and scandals faced the royal family. With an exceptional ensemble cast, “The Crown” beautifully captures the essence of British history and the complexities of the monarchy.

7. “Peaky Blinders” (2013–2022)

Follow the gripping saga of the notorious Shelby family in “Peaky Blinders.” Set in Birmingham in the early 1900s, this captivating drama showcases the rise of the Shelby gang and their relentless pursuit of power. With mesmerizing performances and a compelling plot, “Peaky Blinders” is a must-watch for fans of gripping storytelling.

8. “Top Boy” (2011–2023)

Delve into the gritty reality of London’s housing estates with “Top Boy.” This British show follows two drug dealers as they navigate the treacherous world of gang rivalry, violence, and the pursuit of power. With its authentic portrayal of life on the streets, “Top Boy” is a gripping and impactful series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

9. “Killing Eve” (2018–2022)

Prepare for an exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase in “Killing Eve.” This thrilling series follows an assassin and an MI5 agent as they become obsessed with each other, leading to a global hunt filled with suspense and intrigue. With mesmerizing performances from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” is a masterpiece that will leave you wanting more.

10. “After Life” (2019–2022)

Experience the bittersweet journey of Tony in “After Life.” Ricky Gervais delivers a powerful performance as a man coping with the loss of his wife. This darkly comedic series offers a fresh perspective on grief, showcasing Tony’s transformation from a “nice guy” to a cynically witty individual. Prepare for laughter and tears in this beautifully crafted show.

These British TV shows on Netflix offer a diverse range of genres and storytelling styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and prepare for a binge-watching extravaganza.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I find these British TV shows on Netflix globally?

A: Availability may vary based on your region. However, Netflix often provides a wide selection of British TV shows for viewers around the world to enjoy.

Q: How many seasons does “Black Mirror” have?

A: “Black Mirror” currently has six seasons available for binge-watching.

Q: Is “Bodyguard” a romantic thriller?

A: While “Bodyguard” does have elements of romance, it primarily falls into the categories of political thriller and crime drama.

Q: How many seasons of “The Crown” are there?

A: As of 2023, “The Crown” has aired six seasons, chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Q: Will there be more seasons of “Peaky Blinders”?

A: While the main series has concluded, a film adaptation of “Peaky Blinders” is in the works, ensuring fans can look forward to more stories from the Shelby family.

Q: Is “Killing Eve” based on a book?

A: Yes, “Killing Eve” is based on the Villanelle novel series Luke Jennings.

Q: How many seasons of “After Life” are there?

A: “After Life” currently has three seasons available to watch on Netflix.