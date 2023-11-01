The Power of Behind-the-Scenes Content: Building Trust and Transparency

Behind-the-scenes (BTS) content has become increasingly popular, providing a glimpse into a brand’s inner workings and the people behind the scenes. From social media posts to videos, BTS content humanizes brands, strengthens their online presence, and nurtures customer relationships. In this article, we will explore why behind-the-scenes content is effective and how businesses can leverage it to build trust and transparency.

What is behind-the-scenes (BTS) content?

Behind-the-scenes content showcases candid moments and exclusive looks at how products, services, events, and productions come to life. It offers a behind-the-curtain perspective of a brand’s creative processes, procedures, and employees. Social media platforms are ideal for sharing BTS content, as it can include videos, photos, blogs, and other formats that engage and entertain audiences.

Why does behind-the-scenes content work?

According to The 2023 Sprout Social Index™, consumers want authentic, non-promotional content, transparency about business practices and values, and information about how products are made. BTS content caters to these desires, allowing brands to demonstrate authenticity, share insights into their operations, and showcase their commitment to transparency. It helps build trust with customers, who value brands that are open and genuine.

10 examples of behind-the-scenes content

1. Showcasing the people behind your brand: Employee spotlights not only highlight the faces behind the business but also establish your brand as an industry authority.

2. Creative showcases of your office or store: Highlight your physical location’s design and atmosphere to reinforce your brand identity and encourage in-person engagement.

3. Taking your audience along to events: Share the excitement of events or conferences you attend or host, giving your audience a sense of involvement.

4. Sharing day-to-day tasks and workflows: BTS content can extend beyond photos and videos, with blog articles providing insights into your brand’s everyday operations.

5. Teasing upcoming releases: Use static posts to create curiosity and anticipation for future BTS content or new product launches.

6. Providing a glimpse into video production sets: Showcasing the behind-the-scenes moments during video production, including bloopers and memorable sound bites.

7. Illustrating brand values and workplace culture: Use storytelling to showcase your brand’s values and how team members navigate working within your company.

8. Revealing the manufacturing process: Share insights into how your products are made or sourced, providing transparency into your business practices.

9. Creating day-in-the-life content: Take your audience through a typical workday or a specific task, educating them about your brand’s processes and routines.

10. Offering exclusive access and perks: Provide behind-the-scenes content that offers exclusive access to new products, events, or promotions, rewarding your loyal customers.

FAQ

Q: How can behind-the-scenes content benefit my brand?

A: Behind-the-scenes content humanizes your brand, enhances your online presence, and helps foster trust and transparency with customers.

Q: What platforms are ideal for sharing BTS content?

A: Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube are popular choices for sharing behind-the-scenes content due to their visual and interactive nature.

Q: How can I create engaging behind-the-scenes content?

A: Use a mix of videos, photos, blogs, and other creative formats to provide an authentic and entertaining look into your brand’s inner workings.

Q: Can behind-the-scenes content help improve customer relationships?

A: Yes, behind-the-scenes content allows customers to connect with your brand on a more personal level, strengthening the relationship and building loyalty.

Conclusion

Behind-the-scenes content is a powerful tool for businesses to build trust and transparency with their audience. By showcasing the people, processes, and values behind a brand, it humanizes the business and fosters a deeper connection with customers. Implementing a well-thought-out BTS content strategy can create a unique and engaging brand experience that resonates with consumers. So, why not bring your audience behind the curtain and let them see the magic?