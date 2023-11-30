The Best Beauty Products that Took TikTok By Storm in 2023

TikTok has remained a breeding ground for viral beauty trends in 2023, with countless new products capturing the attention of users looking to stay on top of the latest fads and must-have items. However, not every TikTok-approved product is worth the hype, making it crucial to discern which ones are truly worth the investment.

To help you navigate through the endless options, we’ve compiled a list of the best beauty products that gained popularity on TikTok this year. These items have garnered the approval of multiple creators and experts, making them a safe bet for anyone looking to enhance their beauty routine.

1. Huda Beauty Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Brightening and Setting Powder: Building upon the success of their original loose powder, Huda Beauty introduced a pressed version that has taken TikTok storm. Loved for its ease of use and mess-free application, this brightly colored powder has amassed nearly 3 billion views under the hashtag.

2. Rhode Peptide Lip Tints: Hailey Bieber, the reigning queen of TikTok’s strawberry girl makeup and glazed donut nails, launched her own lip treatment line this year. With its four tints and one shimmer shade, these lip tints have already been featured in numerous try-on videos and showcased on various social media platforms.

3. Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Color-Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick: Color-transforming beauty products always attract attention on the internet, and Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix is no exception. This versatile stick reacts to your skin, creating a universally flattering rosy color on your cheeks or lips.

4. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence: A perpetual favorite in the K-Beauty community, this essence continues to generate buzz on TikTok. Renowned for its deep hydration and brightening properties, this product has become a staple in many skincare routines.

5. e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain: Embracing the trend of “lazy girl” makeup hacks, this affordable lip stain offers long-lasting color that doesn’t require constant touch-ups. With its budget-friendly price tag, it’s no wonder this product has become a favorite among TikTok users.

6. Songwol Exfoliating Towels: The vivid green hue of these Korean exfoliating towels has made them a spectacle on TikTok. Users find the process of watching dead skin slough off both satisfying and slightly gross. These affordable towels deliver excellent results and are worth trying, provided you’re supporting a Korean business when purchasing them.

7. Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30: Vacation’s sunscreen mousse has captured the attention of TikTok users with its clever packaging and enjoyable application process. The whipped cream canister adds a fun element to the everyday task of applying sunscreen, making it more likely that users will protect their skin daily.

8. Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil: Inspired the current trend of scalp oiling for hair growth, this product from Mielle has become a sensation. Highly recommended Alix Earle, a prominent TikTok creator, this oil is especially favored Black women due to its natural ingredients tailored for textured hair.

9. Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller: Combining functionality with satisfaction, this drugstore face roller has gained popularity among TikTok users. Crafted from genuine volcanic stone, this on-the-go product effectively absorbs excess shine on the forehead, offering a mattifying effect without the need for powders or brushes.

10. Jolie Filtered Showerhead: This year, Jolie showerheads became a TikTok sensation as creators discovered the possibility of improving water quality during showers. While the necessity of a filtered showerhead may vary, many users have reported benefits such as alleviating dry skin, reducing damage to hair, and prolonging hair color vibrancy.

With so many options available, these TikTok-approved beauty products offer a reliable starting point for anyone looking to incorporate the latest trends into their beauty routine. Remember that finding the right products ultimately depends on individual needs and preferences, so don’t be afraid to experiment and find what works best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are TikTok beauty trends reliable?

While TikTok beauty trends can introduce exciting new products and techniques, not every trend is suitable for everyone. It’s essential to research and consider individual factors such as skin type, personal preferences, and expert opinions before jumping on a TikTok beauty bandwagon.

2. Are TikTok-approved beauty products worth the investment?

TikTok-approved products often gain popularity for a reason. However, individual results can vary, so it’s essential to evaluate personal needs and consider factors such as skin type, ingredient preferences, and budget before purchasing any beauty product.

3. Can TikTok beauty trends work for all skin types?

TikTok beauty trends can work for various skin types, but not every trend is universally suitable. Factors such as skin sensitivity, allergies, and individual preferences must be taken into account when trying new beauty products or techniques.

4. How can I find reliable beauty advice on TikTok?

Finding reliable beauty advice on TikTok can be challenging due to the abundance of information. Look for creators who provide evidence-based recommendations, consult with trusted beauty experts, and research products thoroughly before incorporating them into your routine.

5. Where can I purchase TikTok-approved beauty products?

TikTok-approved beauty products can be found at various retailers, both online and in physical stores. Popular options include beauty-specific retailers, department stores, and online marketplaces. Always ensure that you are purchasing from reputable sources to avoid counterfeit or expired products.