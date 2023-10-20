City of Superior Releases Proposed Budget for 2024

The City Council of Superior, Wisconsin has released the proposed budget for 2024, as outlined Mayor Jim Paine. The budget will be open for public inspection until the scheduled hearing on November 7, 2023. The proposed budget includes increases in expenditures for various departments.

Under the proposed budget, the General Government expenditure will see a 1.14% increase, while the Public Safety expenditure will increase 4.73%. Public Works will also see a 6.12% increase in expenditure, and Mass Transit will experience an 11.09% increase. Other departments, including Public Health Services, Culture Recreation & Education, and Grants & Donations, will also see varying increases in expenditure. However, Debt Requirements will see a decrease of 6.20%.

In terms of revenue, the budget proposes an overall increase of 6.03%. Local Property Taxes, Other Taxes, and Intergovernmental Revenue will contribute to the increase in revenue. However, Fines, Forfeits & Penalties and Miscellaneous Revenue will see a decrease.

The budget also includes interfund transfers to other funds, with contributions of Property Taxes to funds such as the Library Fund, Illegal Taxes Fund, County Transfer-City Lease, Police Grant Fund, Landfill Fund, Stormwater Utility, Wastewater Utility, Liability Insurance Fund, Information Services Fund, and Revolving Grant Fund.

Additionally, the budget includes an overview of the fund balances and net assets for 2022. General Fund Balance is expected to decrease, while net assets for various proprietary funds are projected to increase.

Overall, the proposed budget for 2024 in the City of Superior reflects a combination of expenditure increases and revenue growth, highlighting the city’s priorities and goals for the upcoming year.

