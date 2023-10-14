WhatsApp to end support for certain devices from October 2023

WhatsApp is known for providing its users with a better experience, and recently the company introduced several new features, including WhatsApp Channels. However, the company is now ending support for some devices.

According to reports, starting from October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will stop working on some older Android and iPhone models. The company aims to develop new features for users on the latest operating system, along with providing them with security enhancements and technological advancements. As a result, the company has decided to end support for certain smartphone models running on Android OS version 4.1 and older.

A total of 25 phones are included in this list. Here we will provide information about these devices and also explain how to check the Android version on your phone.

The devices that will no longer receive support include Samsung Galaxy S2, Nexus 7, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, Archos 53 Platinum, Grand S Flex ZTE, Grand X Quad V987 ZTE, HTC Desire 500, Huawei Ascend D, Huawei Ascend D1, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, Asus Eee Pad Transformer, Acer Iconia Tab A5003, Samsung Galaxy S, HTC Desire HD, LG Optimus 2X, and Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3.

Even though WhatsApp is notifying all its users and advising them to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp, the company will cease providing technical support and updates to these devices after October 24.

To check your device’s operating system, you can go to Settings > About Phone > Software on your smartphone.

Source: The original article (URL removed)