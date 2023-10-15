Woman Killed and Others Injured in Vehicle Crash in Long Beach

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday night in the Pike retail-entertainment area of downtown Long Beach, resulting in the death of a woman and leaving at least one other person in critical condition. The incident involved a vehicle driven a man, which struck several vehicles and pedestrians in a crosswalk at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way.

According to reports from the Long Beach Police Department, the collision took place around 6:33 p.m. Emergency services responded swiftly, but unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Five additional people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while another victim did not require transportation. Out of the five hospitalized, one individual was listed in critical condition.

As a result of the crash, the flow of traffic along Shoreline Drive between Chestnut and Pine avenues was impacted and disrupted while the investigation was underway.

Incidents like these serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers pedestrians face on the roads. It is crucial for drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules, especially in crowded areas. Pedestrians also need to remain vigilant and use designated crosswalks where available to minimize the risk of accidents.

No further details have been released regarding the driver’s condition or the factors that may have contributed to the incident. The Long Beach Police Department will continue to investigate the crash to determine the cause and any potential legal consequences.

It is important for communities to work together to raise awareness about road safety and prevent such devastating incidents from occurring in the future.

Sources:

– Long Beach Police Department

– City News Service