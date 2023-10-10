Gunfire Reported in Old Crow: One Person in Custody

Authorities have taken one person into custody following reports of gunfire in Old Crow on October 10. Yukon RCMP confirmed that there were no injuries or deaths related to the incident.

According to an email from Yukon RCMP communications, the situation was swiftly attended to officers, and there was determined to be no threat to public safety.

Initially, the police force turned to social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform the public about the alleged incident that took place in the small northern Yukon community on the morning of October 10. However, the posts did not provide any details about the nature of the incident or the individuals involved.

The posts, however, assured the public in the area that they were not in immediate danger. No lockdown has been issued as the police have assessed the level of risk and determined that it does not warrant such measures.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details about the circumstances surrounding the gunfire have not been provided at this time.

Sources:

– Yukon RCMP communications

– Dana Hatherly, Yukon News