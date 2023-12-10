Manhattan Jewelry Heist: High-Value Necklace Stolen from Prominent Jeweler

Authorities have reported a significant jewelry heist in Manhattan, where thieves made off with a necklace valued at $1 million from renowned jeweler Benny Nisanov. The incident took place on Thursday at Nisanov’s shop on West 47th Street, when two assailants entered the premises and threatened Nisanov with what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspects, who remain at large, swiftly grabbed the valuable necklace before fleeing the scene in a black sedan. Despite the ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in apprehending the culprits. Tips can be submitted anonymously through various platforms, including Crime Stoppers’ hotline, website, mobile app, or via text message. Spanish-speaking individuals are also encouraged to call a dedicated hotline for assistance.

The stolen necklace is not only a significant loss for Benny Nisanov but also raises concerns about the safety and security of high-end jewelry establishments in the region. Given the immense value of these items, shop owners and employees need to remain vigilant and maintain robust security measures to deter such criminal acts.

While the investigation into this particular incident continues, it serves as a reminder of the precautions that should be taken in the jewelry industry to protect valuable assets and ensure the safety of those involved. Authorities are hopeful that with the cooperation of the public, they will be able to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen necklace.

Charline Charles, a digital journalist with a focus on local news, culture, and arts in New York City, will continue to keep the community informed of developments in this ongoing case.