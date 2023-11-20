Half-Blue, Half-Male, Half-Female: TikTok’s Remarkable Lobster Discovery

A captivating new video on TikTok has taken the internet storm, showcasing a truly fascinating crustacean. Jacob Knowles, a Maine lobster fisherman with a massive following of 2.6 million on TikTok, shared a video of the extraordinary lobster last week, and it has since garnered over 6.3 million views.

In the clip, Knowles reveals a mesmerizing lobster that is split evenly down its back – one side a vibrant blue and the other a normal brown color. But the surprises don’t end there. As Knowles deftly manipulates the lobster, he unveils its unique reproductive anatomy. This remarkable creature is half-male and half-female, with both sets of reproductive organs visibly present.

Dubbing it the “coolest lobster” he’s ever encountered, Knowles couldn’t contain his excitement. According to him, the lobster’s blue side represents its masculinity, while the brown side represents its femininity. Knowles explains that a friend had caught this extraordinary lobster and handed it over to him for the TikTok audience.

The University of Maine’s Lobster Institute states that the chances of finding a two-toned lobster like this are an astounding 1 in 50 million. This makes it one of the rarest lobsters in the Gulf of Maine.

In subsequent videos, Knowles sought his followers’ opinions on what to do with this incredible creature. Should he release it back into the wild or keep it as a “pet” in an underwater cage over the winter months to observe its ability to reproduce with itself? The overwhelming consensus from his fans was to keep the lobster and see if it could lay eggs.

Prompted this decision, Knowles constructed a large metal enclosure resembling an oversized lobster trap to provide a safe habitat for his new pet. He continues to document his interactions with the lobster, ensuring its well-being and safety from predators.

Knowles has also extended an invitation to aquariums or science centers interested in adopting this remarkable lobster to contact him. It remains to be seen what the future holds for this extraordinary creature, but there’s no doubt that it has captured the hearts and imaginations of TikTok users worldwide.