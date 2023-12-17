YouTube Dominates Teen Social Media Use, Pew Research Finds

A recent report the Pew Research Center reveals that YouTube is the most widely used social media platform among teenagers, with 93% of teens surveyed citing it as the platform they use most. This finding confirms the continued popularity of social media sites such as YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram among this demographic.

The report, titled “Teens, Social Media and Technology 2023,” surveyed over 1,400 US teens aged 13 to 17 and found that their use of social media is almost constant, with some claiming to be on these sites “almost constantly.” While YouTube remains the most used platform, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram also boast high usage rates, with 63%, 60%, and 59% of teens using them, respectively.

Interestingly, the report highlights differences in social media use between teenage boys and girls. Girls are more likely to use platforms like TikTok and Snapchat almost constantly, suggesting that these platforms may offer experiences or content that resonate more with teenage girls. However, there is little difference between boys and girls when it comes to almost constant use of YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Furthermore, the study reveals that social media usage patterns can vary based on ethnic background. Black and Hispanic teens report higher rates of “almost constant” use of YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok compared to White teens. These variations may be attributed to differences in cultural preferences or communication patterns within these communities.

Overall, this report underscores the enduring popularity of social media platforms among teenagers, with YouTube reigning supreme among them. The findings also shed light on the varying usage patterns between genders and ethnic backgrounds, providing valuable insights into the preferences and behaviors of this demographic.