Study Shows Majority of US Teenagers Engage “Almost Constantly” on Social Media

A recent study conducted the Pew Research Center reveals that a significant number of American teenagers spend a substantial amount of time on social media platforms. The study surveyed 1,500 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 and found that one-third of them reported using YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, or Facebook “almost constantly.”

YouTube emerged as the most popular platform for teenagers for the second consecutive year. With a staggering 93% of users aged 13 to 17 visiting the site, YouTube remained a dominant force in their daily lives. TikTok, the China-owned video-sharing platform, secured second place with 63% of teenagers logging into the app. Following closely behind were Snapchat (60%), Instagram (59%), and Facebook (33%).

Interestingly, the study also highlighted a decline in Facebook usage among teenagers over the years. In 2015, 71% of teens reported using Facebook, whereas today, that number has dropped to 33%. Usage of X (formerly known as Twitter) has also decreased, with only 20% of teenagers utilizing the platform compared to 33% in 2015.

Despite concerns regarding the detrimental effects of social media on mental health and digital safety, teenagers continue to engage frequently and heavily with these platforms. Pew’s findings show that the number of teens using the internet “almost constantly” has nearly doubled to 46% since the first survey conducted the research center.

The study further reveals that YouTube users spend a significant amount of time on the platform, with 38% of them visiting multiple times daily and 16% claiming to be on it “almost constantly.” TikTok users were even more hooked, with 17% admitting to scrolling through the app constantly.

In contrast, the study discovered that fewer teenagers use Facebook on a daily basis, with only 19% reporting consistent usage and a mere 3% stating they are on the site almost constantly.

This data sheds light on the shifting landscape of social media usage among younger generations, as YouTube and emerging platforms like TikTok capture a majority of teenagers’ attention and screen time. Meanwhile, conventional platforms like Facebook experience a decline in popularity among this demographic.

While the impact of heavy social media usage remains a topic of concern, the findings indicate that teenagers continue to prioritize their engagement on these platforms, demonstrating a strong presence in the digital realm.