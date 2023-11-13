A Third of Teenagers Exposed to Violence on Social Media: A Closer Look

Social media has become an integral part of modern teenage life, with platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram offering entertainment, connection, and self-expression. However, a recent study conducted the Youth Endowment Fund reveals a disturbing reality – a third of 13 to 17-year-olds have been exposed to real-life violence on TikTok in the past year.

The survey, which gathered responses from 7,500 teenagers, found that the prevalence of violent content extended beyond TikTok. One-quarter of participants reported encountering similar material on Snapchat, while 20% came across it on YouTube, and 19% on Instagram.

While violence takes on various forms online, the most common type observed was footage of fights, which nearly half of the children polled had viewed. However, the study showed that it wasn’t just fights that young people were being exposed to. 36% had witnessed threats of physical harm, 29% had seen content promoting or using weapons, and 26% had come across posts that either depicted or encouraged harm towards women and girls.

It is deeply concerning that some of this content was not intentionally sought out teenagers. Approximately 27% of respondents stated that the platform they were using suggested the violent material, suggesting potential algorithmic influence. Only 9% admitted to deliberately accessing such content.

These findings have raised serious concerns among experts and officials. Youth Endowment Fund executive director Jon Yates emphasizes the responsibility of social media companies, stating that it is “completely unacceptable to promote violent content to children.” He highlights the negative impact such content can have on young minds, potentially shaping incorrect attitudes towards girls, women, and relationships.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner, echoes these concerns, emphasizing the need for a more consistent approach in supporting both victims and perpetrators of violence. De Souza calls for early intervention programs that redirect young people away from criminal behavior and provide intensive support to help them change their behavior.

In response to the study, social media platforms have provided statements outlining their commitment to removing violent content. A TikTok spokesperson stated that they remove or age-restrict violent or graphic content, while Snapchat emphasized their immediate removal of violent content and limited opportunities for harmful material to go viral. YouTube reiterated their strict policies against violent content and the removal of violating material.

As the relationship between young people and social media continues to evolve, it becomes increasingly important for society as a whole to address these issues. The findings of this study serve as a reminder that the digital world can have a significant impact on the well-being and development of adolescents, and actions must be taken to ensure their safety both online and offline.

