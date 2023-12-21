India Wellness Index Highlights Growing Dependence on Digital Platforms for Well-being

According to the recently released 2023 edition of the India Wellness Index ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the well-being of the nation is increasingly influenced digital platforms and health technology. The index, now in its sixth year, provides a comprehensive assessment of various pillars of wellness, including physical, mental, family, financial, workplace, and social.

With a score of 72 out of 100, the index reflects a rise in digital well-being and the use of health tech. The report highlights the growing trend of individuals turning to social media and health technology for insights and solutions related to their well-being. In fact, 45% of respondents reported accessing motivational content on social media platforms to improve their overall wellness.

However, the index also reveals a decline in social wellness, specifically in terms of community engagement and participation, particularly among women. The survey found that only 53% of women claimed to spend quality time with their families and communities, compared to 64% in the previous year. This decline underscores the need for more community-centric initiatives to address this social wellness gap.

The study further sheds light on the intersection of health technology and social media, with a notable increase in their utilization for wellness purposes. Social media platforms are now being used extensively for physical and mental health-related information and support. Additionally, traditional sources of investment advice are being replaced online platforms like Facebook and YouTube, giving rise to a new category of “fin-fluencers”.

The index also highlights concerning trends among younger age groups, particularly Gen Z and millennials. These demographics exhibit higher levels of anxiety, reduced stamina, and obesity, emphasizing the need for targeted health interventions.

Furthermore, chronic conditions remain prevalent, with approximately 35% of participants reporting diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, or hypertension. Stress is also a significant concern, affecting one in three individuals and resulting in lower levels of mental wellness.

In conclusion, the India Wellness Index reveals the growing dependence on digital platforms and health technology for well-being. While this digital revolution brings numerous benefits, it also exposes gaps in social wellness and highlights the need for community-focused initiatives. Additionally, it underscores the urgency of addressing the mental health and chronic condition challenges faced different age groups.