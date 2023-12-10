Financial Services Firms Struggle to Record External Communication Data, Reveals Report

A recent report has unveiled that financial services firms are still struggling to effectively record wider company and marketing information, despite regulatory crackdowns and warnings against inadequate record-keeping. The analysis, conducted Global Relay and based on anonymized internal data from over 10,000 regulated financial services firms, sheds light on the current state of data recording within the industry.

According to the report, email continues to be the most frequently recorded communication channel, with 89% of accounts capturing this data. However, only 33% of firms are recording LinkedIn information, indicating a significant gap in capturing external communication data. Furthermore, the report reveals that only a mere 8% of firms are capturing SMS/texts for business communication, with even fewer storing WhatsApp data. This is particularly alarming considering the SEC’s recent crackdown on Wall Street, where WhatsApp was identified as a key communication platform for illicit activities.

Although there has been a notable increase in the adoption of WhatsApp storage since the regulatory crackdown, the report’s authors suggest that the low adoption of this data capture method may be attributed to the time and effort required to implement such a strategy, rather than a lack of awareness among compliance teams.

Additional findings from the report highlight that only 10% of financial services firms record communications published on their own websites. Furthermore, the integration of Zoom video communications with data archives is limited, with only 3% of firms utilizing this feature. Interestingly, private equity, hedge funds, and wealth managers are more likely to capture Slack communications (19%), whereas broker-dealers exhibit the highest rate of email communication capture (97%), compared to just 86% of hedge funds and wealth managers.

As regulations continue to tighten and the importance of comprehensive record-keeping becomes paramount, financial services firms must prioritize the adoption of effective data capture strategies to ensure compliance and accountability in their external communication channels.