Man Fatally Shot at YouTube Influencer Party in Houston

A man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting incident at a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston. The shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday, and the Houston Police Department was called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The party, which was held at the Samman photography studio, was coming to an end, and attendees were gathered in the parking lot. There were approximately 50 to 100 people present at the event.

According to reports, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of individuals. His girlfriend was accompanying him and holding his backpack during the altercation. At some point, a suspect forcibly took the backpack from the woman and fled the scene.

In response, the victim began chasing the suspect. During the pursuit, he was shot and sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, who was in his 20s, was immediately transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Another individual, a 24-year-old man, was also injured in the incident. He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was found to have sustained leg injuries.

The Houston Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and is still searching for the suspect(s). At present, no description of the suspect(s) has been released.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police at 713-308-3600.

Source: Houston Police Department